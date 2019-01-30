Animal lovers are being encouraged by the SPCA to participate in 2019's annual street appeal to collect much-needed funds for vulnerable animals.

Volunteers will take the streets between March 4 and 10. The annual event is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the SPCA, which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for animals all over New Zealand.

Whangārei is the main fundraiser for Northland, having half a dozen fundraising sites. Whangārei SPCA chief inspector and manager, Francine Shield said that 30 to 50 volunteers are needed but "the more volunteers the better".

The two to four hour fundraising stint can even be done with your own furry friend. The fundraiser is "more fun with dogs, and they attract a lot of attention". In previous years volunteers have raised money with dogs, goats, horses and even a llama and a chicken by their side to encourage kiwis to donate.

Advertisement

Collecting is more fun with a furry friend.

Shield said "dogs are more than welcome, just make sure that they are incredibly safe." It is important that they are used to people and different noises, as they will be outside locations such as The Warehouse and New World. "Nervous dogs won't be ideal," Shields said.

The SPCA protects 41,000 animals around New Zealand and 4000 of those animals are cared for by the Whangārei SPCA.

The SPCA relies entirely on donations from the public. These donations help SPCA inspectors rescue animals, provide the animals with love, care, medical attention, give them a warm bed to sleep in and help them find a new loving family.

Volunteers can register here spca.nz/appealcollector