If you received a new Whangārei District Council property valuation but feel it is incorrect and should be reviewed, you have the right to object by February 15. Opteon valuers will be available to provide information and discuss property valuation in the district over the next two Tuesdays, February 5 and 12, at the council's Forum North offices. To object, complete an objection form and fill in your estimate of the property's values, with any supporting information. Return the form to the Council. The objection form is available on the council's website, or can be posted or emailed out, or collected from the council offices. Under the new valuations, the district's 42,283 properties are now worth $28.89 billion - a 39 per cent increase in three years.

Dual head-on crashes

Two people were flown to hospital after a head-on crash on State Highway 10 at Waipapa on Monday. Highway patrol officer Mark Roberts said the smash occurred about 2.50pm near the Gull service station when a rental car with six occupants travelling north to Cape Reinga crossed the centre line and collided with a car heading south. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The front seat passenger in the rented people-mover suffered a broken leg while the driver and sole occupant of the southbound car, a woman from Kerikeri, suffered a broken arm. Other members of the Auckland-based family in the people mover suffered seatbelt injuries. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed on highway and flew the two worst injured to Whangārei Hospital. Charges were pending, Roberts said. Another head-on crash occurred on Friday morning on Puketona Rd when a car driven by a Kerikeri woman hit a roadside barrier and bounced into the path of an oncoming car driven by a Paihia woman with two children. Both drivers suffered minor injuries but the children were unhurt.

Advisory group membership drive

The deadlines for applications for three Whangārei District Council advisory groups are approaching. The council is looking for 36 people to join its Positive Ageing Group, Disability Advisory Group and Youth Advisory Group. Existing members are strongly urged to reapply for positions and the council is also looking for new members. The aim of the advisory groups is to provide effective and proactive advice, and forge even stronger engagement with the council. The application deadline for Positive Ageing and Disability is 1 February 2019. The deadline for applications for the Youth Advisory Group is February 15. Application forms are available at www.wdc.govt.nz/advisorygroups or by contacting the Community Development Advisor via phone 09 430 4200 or emailing mailroom@wdc.govt.nz