Northlanders can have their say on a proposal to recognise the iconic Waitangi Treaty Grounds as a National Historic Landmark.

The National Historic Landmarks/Ngā Manawhenua o Aotearoa me ōna Kōrero Tūturu programme has been established to better recognise and protect the country's most outstanding heritage places.

It was introduced by the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014 to help prioritise the Government's heritage conservation efforts.

"National Historic Landmarks are significant and meaningful places that shape our national identity," says Heritage New Zealand's Director Policy, Rebecca O'Brien.

Advertisement

"They are the places most important to us, places that symbolise what it means to be a New Zealander. The Waitangi Treaty Grounds is perhaps the most fitting place to be put forward for inclusion as the first National Historic Landmark."

Public submissions are being sought on the proposal.

Following the public consultation process Heritage New Zealand recommends places for inclusion to the Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Grant Robertson, to make the final decision.

"The aim of National Historic Landmarks is to protect those heritage places most important to New Zealanders through long-term risk planning and management, including from natural disaster," O'Brien said.

"It's certainly hard to imagine New Zealand without the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. It's an entrenched part of our history, culture and heritage, and without it we would lose something very special. This programme identifies those places that we have such a strong association with or connection to."

Heritage New Zealand is working in partnership with the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and other stakeholders to deliver and promote the programme.

Submissions on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds proposal close on February 12. For more information please visit www.heritage.org.nz