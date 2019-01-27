Reggae by the River is almost certain to return to Northland next year after more than 6000 people turned out to see UK legends UB40 at Waitangi on Saturday.

The festival has previously been held on the banks of the Waikato in Taupō but this year Kerikeri-based promoter Jackie Sanders wanted to bring it north.

Numbers were still being tallied yesterday but could be as high as 6500, close to the 7000 capacity of the venue on the sports fields opposite the Treaty Grounds.

Sanders described the turnout as ''bloody fantastic''.

''We're very happy, police were happy, the Waitangi National Trust [which owns the land] is hugely happy. We plan to make it an annual event,'' she said.

Problems at the venue were minimal with just two people evicted for disorder.

''Generally it was a lovely crowd with lots of families and a nice older demographic.''

Headline act UB40 is currently on a 40th anniversary tour of New Zealand — the country that gave the band its first number one single — as well as Australia and the Cook Islands.

The support acts were Whangaroa reggae band 1814, UK reggae fusion pioneer Maxi Priest and Kiwi ''super group'' the Marley NZ Allstars.

Several Northland community groups used the festival as a fundraising opportunity by providing staff and, in the case of nearby Te Tii Marae, parking. Parking was also provided at Bledisloe Domain in Haruru Falls with a shuttle bus to the venue.

A member of the festival crew, Kerikeri's Bronson Waha, seized his chance to make a very public proposal to his long-term partner Marama just before the Marley NZ Allstars took the stage. Fortunately, with 6000-plus people watching, she said yes.