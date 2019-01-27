Hundreds enjoyed fun in the sun at Ngapuhi hapu Ngati Hau's Festival on Saturday.
The event had the support of five of the hapu marae situated in the mid north and Whangārei, including Maraenui, Ake-rama, Whakapara, Pehiaweri and Maruata.
The festival, at Akerama Marae, in Towai, featured kapa haka, live music and entertainment, raffles, a tamariki zone with bouncy castles, pony rides, face painting and plenty more.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to soak up the atmosphere.
