Hundreds enjoyed fun in the sun at Ngapuhi hapu Ngati Hau's Festival on Saturday.

The event had the support of five of the hapu marae situated in the mid north and Whangārei, including Maraenui, Ake-rama, Whakapara, Pehiaweri and Maruata.

The festival, at Akerama Marae, in Towai, featured kapa haka, live music and entertainment, raffles, a tamariki zone with bouncy castles, pony rides, face painting and plenty more.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to soak up the atmosphere.

Neville Shelford from Whakapara enjoys the entertainment.

Isla Hicks, from Kamo.

Izaia Tilialo entertains the crowds.

Harry Apetera from the Akerama Marae, at the Ngati Hau Festival.

Atiria Burdett from Kamo loved the face painting.

Laurel Mengelberg and Huhana Lyndon grab a selfie at the Ngati Hau Festival.