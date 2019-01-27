

One person has died and another person is in a critical condition after two separate crashes in Northland.

A person has died following a serious crash in the Far North on Friday.

The crash occurred shortly after 8pm on Far North Rd, Waipapakauri and involved a car hitting a power pole.

One person died in the crash. No-one else was in the car.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and will be assisting with the investigation into the crash.

Far North Rd was closed as a result of the crash.

The crash takes Northland's road toll to three for the year after the death of two motorcyclists in separate crashes earlier this month.

The first of those, which happened on January 1, also happened in Waipapakauri.

A 22-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a bridge. He was taken to Kaitaia Hospital, then Whangārei Hospital and then Middlemore Hospital were he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a car and motorcycle collided north of Whangārei on Saturday.

According to St John the person suffered critical injuries and was transported to Whangārei Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened on Whananaki North Rd, near Halvorson Rd at about 9am.

She said no one else was injured in the crash.

Northland's 2018 road toll was 35.