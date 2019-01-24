Earnest Bradley working on his mural on the side of Anytime Fitness. Photo/Michael Cunningham

A pōwhiri for artists from around the world has marked the start of an international festival which will bring several new murals to Whangārei.

Street Prints Manaia is the fourth international street art festival organised by Mount Maunganui-based charity Pushing Arts in New Zealand Trust (PAINT) and the first held in Whangārei.

The five-day event - which features live mural painting; youth mentoring; free workshops; and an exhibition - began yesterday with a pōwhiri in which local, national, and international artists were welcomed to Maumahara in Herekino St.

Street Prints Manaia kicked off with a pōwhiri for local, national and international artists. Photo/Michael Cunningham

The theme for the festival is "Tuia te muka Tāngata" which means "weaving the threads of humanity".

Advertisement

Creative director of the festival Jah Smith worked with Whangārei kaumatua Te Warihi Hetaraka - who is the uncle of his wife Lovie - to find the right theme.

"His thoughts were to create an art event that joins all cultures and people and explores history but pushes forward to the future.

"With 10 international artists from around the world and 10 local Whangārei and Kiwi artists, the theme 'Tuia te muka Tāngata', which means 'weaving the threads of humanity' fits perfectly. Whangārei is a multicultural hub with a vast and rich mix of communities," he said.

Whangārei artist Mike Tupaea. Photo/Michael Cunningham

Artists attending the event include Bryce Williams, Earnest Bradley, Melinda Butt and Mike Tupaea - who are all local - along with New Zealand artist Askew One, 2Alas from Miami, Dourone from Belgium, Fin DAC from Ireland, and Paola Delfin from Mexico.

The first Street Prints event was Street Prints Mauao held in 2015 and 2017 at Mount Maunganui. This was followed by Street Prints Ōtautahi in Christchurch in 2017.

Smith said it was now Whangārei's turn.

"We were inspired by Whangārei's rich history, beautiful lands and seas, unifying the community and by Manaia. It is such a dominant Whangārei landmark, known as the first ancestor of the native people of Whangārei," he said.

Murals will be painted at 15 locations in Whangārei including Hannah St, Finlayson St, John St, Bank St, Butter Factory Lane, Walton St, James St, the Whangārei Police Station, and Dent St.

Whangārei kaumatua Te Warihi Hetaraka explains protocol to the visiting artists. Photo/Michael Cunningham

The main festival hub is at 17-19 Rathbone St, which is where work from the participating artists will be displayed before they are auctioned off tomorrow from 6pm.

There will also be free workshops throughout the week including a graffiti workshop with Askew One which has been so popular it has been incorporated into his mural, giving workshop-goers the opportunity to help paint his mural and learn the skills needed in graffiti over a four-day period.

Visit www.facebook.com/streetprintsnz for more information.