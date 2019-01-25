--

The Sunday of Auckland/Northland Anniversary weekend has become a day for latent ladies, knights, serfs and jesters to dig their garb out of the cupboards and head off to Kiwi North.

Medieval Madness has been running for several years now - growing with every event - and is back again on Sunday.

With long time support from the local Guild of the Hawk jousters and the Auckland drumming band Clan Celtica, led by the dynamic Frankie Mac, the event has become a regular must-attend on the Northland calendar.

Advertisement

There will also be archery, pony rides, a bouncy castle, face painting, a pedal-powered merry-go-round and more to keep the little ones busy.

Food and drink is provided by vendors or punters are welcome to bring a picnic.

The event will be held from 10am at Kiwi North in Maunu.

Touch A Truck fundraiser

Trucks, tractors, diggers, police cars and more will be on display for the Touch A Truck event raising money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

The event, created by the members of the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade, is a chance for kids to get hands-on experience with large machinery that was normally hands-off.

There is everything there from diggers and dumpers to graders, and even big flash shiny trucks and police cars.

There will also be a visit from a helicopter.

The event is being held at Hurupaki Primary School in Whangārei on Sunday from 10am.

Open day at Kai Iwi Lakes

Explore the life underwater, enjoy paddling on the lake or take part in activities on the side.

The Kai Iwi Lakes Open Day is on tomorrow - or Sunday if the weather is bad -from 10.30am.

Punters will be able to go snorkelling, paddle with a waka ama team, or hang out and enjoy the activities and displays on land.

For more details search Kai Iwi Lakes Open Day 2019 on Facebook.