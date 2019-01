TODAY

• Street Prints Manaia, all day, Whangārei.

• 5K At Butters, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Live Music from Lee Martin, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Turner Centre Jazz Club: John Leigh Calder Quartet, 5pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• The Canopy Night Market, 5pm-9pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Street Prints Manaia, all day, Whangārei.

• UB40 ft. Ali Campbell & Astro, 4.30pm-10.30pm, Waitangi Treaty Grounds, 1 Tau Henare Drive, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Kai Iwi Lakes Open Day 2019, 10.30am-3.30pm, Lake Waikere, Kai Iwi Lakes Rd, Waipoua, Kaipara.

• Live Music From James Fenwick & Aerial Roots, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Rust, 8.30pm-11pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Karaoke Night, 7pm-1am, Kohukohu Hotel, 1372 Kohukohu Rd, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Hell Hole of The Pacific, 10am-3pm, Russell Hall and Waterfront, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Furious3 Playing, 5pm-10pm, Otehei Bay, Corner of Williams and Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Sundown Sessions Summer 2019 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm-7pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Ngati Hau Festival, 10am, Akerama Marae, Towai.

SUNDAY

• Street Prints Manaia, all day, Whangārei.

• Furious3 Playing, 5pm-10pm, Otehei Bay, Corner of Williams and Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Hell Hole of The Pacific, 10am-3pm, Russell Hall and Waterfront, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Medieval Madness 2019, 10am-3pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Kamo Touch a Truck, 10am-2pm, Hurupaki Primary School, 20 Dip Rd, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Rust, 3pm-5.30pm, Reia Taipa Beach Resort, 22 Taipa Point Rd, Taipa, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am-11.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• The Canopy Night Market, Monday, January 28, 5pm-9pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Street Prints Manaia, Monday, January 28, 5pm-9pm 10am-2pm, Whangārei.

• Sounds Good with the Nathan Haines Band, Monday, January 28, 5pm-9pm, Butler Point , 31 Marchant Rd, Hi Hi, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Markby Ambrose Mixed Tournament, Monday, January 28, 9am, Northland Golf Cub, 160 Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei.

• Monday Markets, Monday, January 28, 9am-2pm, Kaurihohore Hall Apotu Rd, Whangārei.

• Seminar: Rewrite Your Story, Tuesday, January 29, 7pm-8.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, January 29, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, January 29, 6pm-7.30pm, Glenbervie Primary School, 151 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.

• Gecko, Natalie Wilson & Jaz Kerr, Wednesday, January 30, 7pm-10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Believe It Or Not - Big Quiz, Wednesday, January 30, 7.30pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Naughty North Comedy Club - New Year Edition, Thursday, January 31, 8pm-10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• New Zealand Youth Choir in Northland - Summer Tour 2019, Thursday, January 31, 7pm-9pm, Christ Church, 2b Kamo Rd, Whangārei.

• Folk It Up - Kara, Hannah & Dan, Thursday, January 31, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz if you want to see your event listed here.