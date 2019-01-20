A pensioner couple who donated $1000 to the Salvation Army's food bank in Whangārei are calling on others to follow suit so more struggling families can be helped.

Both are in their 70s and although they have over the years donated to a number of needy individuals and non-profit organisations, this is their biggest lump sum donation.

They've chosen to remain anonymous but said they would be "over the moon" if more people and businesses came on board to help struggling families, including helping poor parents send their children to school.

"We help as needs appear and it's just part of who we are. We are very much aware there's a huge need for people to start the year well after the holidays and we just felt the need to help kickstart the Salvation Army's Food Bank," the wife said.

"We are pensioners and thought wouldn't it be wonderful if others come on board and donate. If only 50 people and businesses in Whangārei could give $1000 each, what a wonderful start that could be for so many needy families.

"If there's no money, the volunteers cannot help needy families. We're at the grassroots level and know the struggle for families and the Lord says you must not ignore those around you who are in need.

"We both will be over the moon and would feel a deep sense of satisfaction if others can come on board and we'd urge them to do so," she pleaded.

Salvation Army Whangārei community ministries team leader Marlene Bowers thanked the couple and said $1000 would help feed between 10 and 15 families.

A standard family food parcel costs between $120 and $140 depending on the number of children and her volunteers are seeing between 100 and 120 families at present a week.

That number, she said, would surge up to 150 closer to the schools reopening in just over a week.

The Salvation Army is currently preparing 2200 lunch boxes to be distributed to needy primary school students between Whangārei and Hokianga.

"The last part of the school holidays is when families face the biggest challenge but our community is very generous and I think it's great that the couple who donated $1000 is challenging others to do so," Bowers said.

The average family size being assisted by the Salvation Army in Whangārei consists of two adults and four children which may include teenagers.

Apart from food parcels, Salvation Army also provides transitional housing to 29 families through 16 houses and two motels.