Northland's fine start to 2019 is set to continue over the weekend with temperatures expected to hit the high 20s across much of the region and even into the 30s.

MetService is predicting Kerikeri will see the best of the temperatures this weekend, with highs of 30C forecast for Saturday, with an overnight low of 17C, and 29C on Sunday, with a low of 14. It's expected to be largely sunny with some cloud cover at times.

In Whangārei the mercury is set to hit 29C tomorrow, with a low of 18C and 28C on Sunday, with a low of 17C. It's expected to be largely sunny with some cloud cover in Whangārei tomorrow, while Sunday will have showers at times, but again, be mainly sunny. Kaitaia can expect a high of 26C tomorrow and Sunday, with lows of 18C, with plenty of sun and some cloud cover at times.

Those on the west coast won't get it quite as warm though.

Dargaville is due a high of 22C tomorrow, with a low of 19C and a high of 23C, a low of 18C on Sunday. Again, both days will see plenty of sunshine and a fair amount of cloud cover too.

Northland's had a run of sizzling summer temperatures to start the year, with places like Kerikeri in particular recording some of the highest readings in the region.

In some areas, the mercury is hitting the mid-30s but they aren't counted by MetService as official readings because they are conducted by local residents.

Kerikeri locals and visitors have been enjoying day temperatures of 27C to 28C since New Year's Day. The highest temperature recorded at Kerikeri Airport so far this summer was 31C on January 6 and 7.

There's hardly been any rain either, with just 8.8mm in Whangārei, 3.7mm in Kerikeri and 2.6mm in Kaitaia since the start of the year to yesterday.