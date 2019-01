TODAY

• DinoFest, 10.30am, 1pm, 3pm, Mair Park, Rurumoki St, Whangārei.

• White Chapel Jak, 8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Roller Disco Summer Series, 7pm-9pm, Parua Bay Community Centre, 1347 Whangārei Heads Rd, Parua Bay, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

Advertisement

• Live Music from Delta Keys, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• DinoFest, 10.30am, 1pm, 3pm, Mair Park, Rurumoki St, Whangārei.

• Erin Cole-Baker & the Little Ripples, 8pm-10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• The Extravaganza Fair, 9am-5pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Drive, Whangārei.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Kaikohe Agricultural, Pastoral & Horticultural Show, 9am-4pm, Kaikohe Showgrounds & Equestrian Centre, Cnr Ngawha Springs Rd & SH12, Kaikohe, Mid North.

• Rust - Music In the Vines, 4.30pm-7.30pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Colin and The Silverbeats, 12pm-2pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Phil Edwards Band, 8pm-11pm, Opononi Hotel, 19 SH 12, Opononi, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Whangārei Cat Rescue Kitten Adoption Party, 10am-12.30pm, Pet Essentials Unleashed, 32b Commerce St, Whangārei.

• Clean Up Ōnerahi Lookout, 10am-12pm, The Ōnerahi Lookout.

• Roller Disco, 7pm-9pm, Ngunguru Sports Complex, Kopipi Cres, Ngunguru, Whangārei District.

• Live Music From Erinsphere, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Seaweek - EMR Tapeka Point Snorkel Day, 10am-3pm, Tapeka Point, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Show, 9am-5pm, North Vintage Car Club, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Music In the Vines, 4.30pm-7.30pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tutukākā Twilight Markets, 5pm-8pm, Tutukaka Green - Northern End Marina Rd, Tutukākā, Northland.

• The Sundown Sessions Summer 2019 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm-7pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• DinoFest, 10.30am, 1pm, Mair Park, Rurumoki St, Whangārei.

• The Extravaganza Fair, 9am-5pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Drive, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Show, 9am-4pm, North Vintage Car Club, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Herekino Triangle Market, 12.30pm-4.30pm, Herekino, Dent, Finlayson St carpark, 130 Lower Dent St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Island.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

• RC Summer Series, 9.30am-3.30pm, Whangārei Netball Centre, Kensington Ave, Whangārei District, Northland.

• TUi MAMAKi w/ Steve Moase (FLY album release tour), doors open 7.45pm, Ngunguru Memorial Hall.

COMING UP

• Minecraft Holiday Programme Gameday, Monday, January 21, 8.30am-5pm, Whangārei Club, 18 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Del, Monday, January 21 and Tuesday, January 22, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Bay of Islands Sailing Week 2019, Tuesday, January 22 to Friday, January 25, Opua Cruising Club, Opua, Bay of Islands.

• CV Writing Workshop, Tuesday, January 22, 1pm-2pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• English for Everyday Living, Tuesday, January 22, 9am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, January 22, 6pm-7.30pm, Glenbervie Primary School, 151 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, January 22, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Royal Riot Drag Queen Bingo, Wednesday, January 23, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Eat a Rainbow Kids Cooking Class, Wednesday, January 23, 11am-1pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• The Lonely Heartstring Band with Erin Cole-Baker, Thursday, January 24, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Erinsphere, Thursday, January 24, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Street Prints Manaia, Thursday, January 24 to January 28, Whangārei.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, January 24, 9.30am, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• The Duo Coco, Thursday, January 24, 5pm, Rayz On the Bay, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday, January 24, 8pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz