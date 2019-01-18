

What do tiny homes, a hipster barber shop and a blacksmith have in common?

They will all be in Whangārei this weekend.

The Extravaganza Fair — one of New Zealand's largest travelling events — will bring eclectic market stalls, a range of arts and crafts, and plenty of entertainment to William Fraser Memorial Park, by the skatepark, tomorrow and Sunday.

If you're looking for a place to shop, the markets have a range of items for sale. There are herbal remedies and natural perfumes, funky clothing — including revamped and retro items, jewellery, crystals, boho homewares, hats and more.

There will also be massage, tattoos, piercings, a hipster barber shop, a blacksmith working live, tarot readings by Kathleena and palm/tea leaf readings by Mrs Catalyst at Alchemy.

Unique tiny homes will also be at the event.

The fair is family friendly so there are also lots of activities for kids including face painting, hair braiding, spray-on tattoos, henna, a pedal powered merry-go-round, a bouncy castle and a trampoline bungy.

There will also be games and chill zones.

While shopping and enjoying the array of activities, there will be talented musicians and performers to keep crowds entertained.

Shows include The Karl Austin Experience — a comedic musician who plays several instruments during performances including piano, guitar, fife, trombone, trumpet, and tin whistle; the Ashton Family Circus; a magic show by Dylan Daisy; the Gypsta Tricksta Kids Show and more.

Locals will also have the chance to show off their talents through the open mic time from 4pm to 5pm.

Meanwhile, if you get hungry there will be plenty to indulge in.

The event is aiming to be sustainable so all single-use plastic bottles, plastic bags and plastic straws have been banned. People can instead give a koha and receive a cup made from recycled bottles which punters can fill up at the rehydration station.

The event runs from 9am to 5pm both days.