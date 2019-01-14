Possible closures at Porowini Ave

Whangārei motorists should expect delays and possible road closures at the Porowini Ave and Tarewa Rd intersection this week as contractors work to fix an unexpected problem. Whangarei District Council general manager infrastructure Simon Weston said when contractors excavated part of the road to re-seal, they found the earth underneath was too soft. As a result they have had to excavate further and will need to fill it with material before being able to start again. The discovery had put the work back about a week which was now likely to be finished in early to mid February.

Home invasion arrest

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested following an investigation into a violent home invasion which left a 92-year-old Kawakawa widow in hospital. Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston said police had a pleasing response from the public following an appeal for information. The arrested woman had been charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today. She was also facing six additional burglary charges in relation to other incidents. Police were following strong lines of inquiry in relation to the second female involved in the January 9 home invasion. Johnston said he was grateful to members of the Mid North community who had provided valuable information. The ''extremely shaken'' victim was discharged from hospital on January 10 and is being looked after by family members.

Crash boulder blocks road

A crash near Okaihau left a boulder the size of a dinner table blocking State Highway 1. Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said the driver of a Toyota hatchback lost control at a bend about 5km north of Okaihau, hit a large boulder in a roadside bank, then spun off the wrong side of the road about 2.20am on Saturday. The man's car came to rest off the road but the dislodged boulder — which Hutchinson described as the size of a table or half the size of a car — ended up in the middle of the highway. It was too heavy to budge by manpower so firefighters chained it to a truck which dragged it clear. The driver's injuries were not believed to be serious. Firefighters were called back to the crash scene at 4.30am after someone set fire to the wreck, which then ignited nearby pine trees.

DHB advice for strike

As resident doctors start their 48-hour strike today, Northland DHB's chief medical officer is reminding people they can help take the pressure off emergency services by always making their general practice team the first port of call for their healthcare needs. About 86 of the 120 resident medical officers (RMOs) working in Whangārei, Bay of Islands, Kaitaia and Dargaville hospitals have decided to stop work today and tomorrow. Emergency departments will remain open and people shouldn't hesitate to dial 111 in a life-threatening emergency. For most other healthcare people should always call their own general practice team first or call Healthline on 0800 611 116, he said.