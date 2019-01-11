No arrests yet

No arrests have been made in relation to the assault on a 92-year-old Northland woman who was attacked and robbed in her own home. The woman was discharged from Bay of Islands Hospital on Thursday following the home invasion that happened between 6pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday. Police allege two woman went to the property on Whangae Rd, just outside Kawakawa, asking for petrol before they robbed the widow. Police are continuing to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who could help. Ring Kerikeri station on 09 407 9211.

Dead diver named

Police have released the name of the man who died in a diving accident near Moturoa Island in the Bay of Islands on January 4. He was Te Hei Kahurangi Rogers, 44, of Kaikohe. The coroner will determine his cause of death.

Freedom camper cards

Blue and white responsible camper cards are being distributed to freedom campers in Whangārei throughout the peak camping season. The cards have the freedom camping rules on one side and the words "I'm a responsible freedom camper" on the other. Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said campers are invited to display the cards in a prominent place in their vehicles to indicate they have read the rules and agree to abide by them. Whangārei residents are also encouraged to give those campers displaying the cards a thumbs up to reinforce the message that Whangārei appreciates campers who play by the rules. The cards sit alongside an education programme as well as a monitoring and enforcement programme.

No meetings till Feb 7

Like their Far North counterparts Whangārei District councillors are enjoying a two-month summer holiday. The first full Whangārei District Council meeting for 2019 is scheduled for February 28. As usual it follows the Finance and Corporate Committee meeting scheduled earlier the same day. However, it won't be all rest and relaxation for the councillors with the Community Development and Infrastructure committees scheduled meet on February 7, Te Kārearea Strategic Partnership Forum on February 20 and the planning and development committee on February 21.

NorthTec open day

NorthTec is holding a second open day for people who are planning to study at tertiary level this year, to follow the release of NCEA results next week. NCEA results are due on January 15 and the open day will be held on January 17 from 11am to 2pm outside the Interactive Learning Centre near Gate 1 on Raumanga Valley Rd. Staff will be on hand to talk to students or parents about the options available to school leavers including bridging programmes. The event also offers the opportunity to students who had been planning to study agriculture with Taratahi which has now gone into liquidation. NorthTec offers training in agriculture, primary industry skills and horticulture. With most NorthTec programmes getting under way in February, visitors will be able to submit applications on the day.

Dog stabber back in court

A Northland man who allegedly stabbed police dog Caesar causing two skull fractures will reappear in the Whangarei District Court on Monday. The 30-year-old, a forestry worker from Onerahi, is facing charges of unlawful interference with a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, assaulting a police officer while unlawfully taking a motorbike, failing to stop for police, entering a building in Parua Bay with intent to commit a crime with a knife, resisting a police officer and intentionally wounding a police dog. The dog was stabbed during a burglary at a Parua Bay home on December 22. The man was granted interim name suppression during his first court appearance on December 24.

Baylys Beach patrols end

Lifeguards who have been patrolling Baylys Beach over the busy summer period will finish their duties this Sunday. Volunteer guards will remain on duty at Waipu Cove, Whangarei Heads, Mangawhai and Ruakaka.