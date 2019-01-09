The elderly driver of a ute was treated by a St John crew for minor injuries after a collision with another ute at Awanui yesterday morning. The other vehicle suffered frontal damage, but the driver and sole occupant was unhurt. According to police the crash occurred when one of the vehicles exited Spains Rd, in front of the other, which was travelling north on State Highway 1.

Second Scout Hall arson attempt

An attempt has been made to burn down Paihia's scout den for the second time in a week. Firefighters were called to the den on Waitangi's Te Kemara Ave about 6.30pm on Sunday after someone smashed a pane of glass in the door to get inside, then lit fires in the kitchen and the hall. Paihia fire chief Rex Wilson said a resident saw the fire and managed to put it out with an extinguisher before the brigade arrived. Fortunately damage was minimal. Earlier, on New Year's Eve, someone had set a road cone alight on the scout den's steps, before that too was seen and put out by residents, limiting the damage to part of the deck. ''It appears someone is targeting the scout hall. It's sad. Scouting is really taking off in Paihia at the moment,'' he said. Police are investigating.

Advisory group members sought

Whangārei District Council wants up to 36 people to join its three advisory groups - the Positive Ageing Advisory Group, the Youth Advisory Group and the Disability Advisory Group. Existing members are urged to reapply for positions and the council is also looking for new members. Membership will be for a two-year term, with the possibility of reappointment for one more term. The council is looking for diverse membership across the groups and said members will be selected as individuals, not as representatives of organisations and must have lived experience relevant to the group they are applying for. The Positive Ageing Advisory Group also welcomes people who have extensive experience working with senior citizens. Application forms are available from www.wdc.govt.nz/advisorygroups or calling (09) 430 4200. Applications for the Disability Advisory Group and the Positive Ageing Advisory Group close on February 1 and the Youth Advisory Group on February 15.

Councillors back in February

Far North District councillors are having a two-month holiday, with their next full council meeting not scheduled until February 28. The Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board will meet at the council chambers in Kaikohe on February 13, and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board 12 days later. The Te Hiku board is not scheduled to sit until March 5.

Advertisement

Street collectors wanted

The Heart Foundation needs Northlanders to be volunteer street collectors for its Big Heart Appeal 2019. With one in five Kiwis dying from heart disease it's New Zealand's single biggest killer. The foundation said Northlanders can make a difference to the lives of many by giving us just a few hours of your time as a volunteer street collector on February 22 and 23. Visit www.heartfoundation.org.nz/volunteer and sign up for the Big Heart Appeal street collection.