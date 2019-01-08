The Whitebait Connection is holding a Kai Iwi Lakes Open Day on January 26 with a family fun focus at, on or in the water. All ages can explore the life underwater in the crystal clear lakes through a guided snorkel, practice paddling skills with a waka ama team and enjoy many activities and displays on offer on land. With support from Kaipara District Council, local businesses and organisations, the Open Day also offers an insight into the rare biodiversity and cultural treasures found in dune lakes. At Lake Waikare, 10.30am-3.30pm. In case of bad weather the back-up day is Sunday, January 27, announced via facebook through Whitebait Connection and Experiencing Marine Reserves.

Community fund applications open

Applications are open for a number of Whangārei District Council's community funds. The Creative Communities Scheme supports local community groups in creating opportunities for access and participation in arts activities in all its forms. For grants up to $10,000. Closes February 25. The Community Fund is available for a wide variety of projects and events including festivals, workshops, working bees, facility improvements and minor capital purchases. For grants up to $10,000. Closes March 4. The Partnership Fund is available to support the development of community facilities by community groups on a shared contribution basis. Applicants should be well advanced in their project planning, have a sound business case, and the ability to contribute financially. For grants up to $150,000. Apply anytime. There will be a seminar on the council's funding on January 23 from noon-1pm in the May Bay Room at Whangārei Library.

Pool regulations

Advertisement

The swimming pool team at Whangārei District Council is running an update on swimming pool regulations for people involved in all aspects of pool sales, building and planning pools and pool fences, and sales of houses or properties with pools. The session will be held at Sierra Motel on January 31 at 5.30pm. Those interested in attending should call the council to secure themselves a seat.

Laurie Hall Park improvements

Major improvements and development at Whangārei's Laurie Hall Park are continuing this year. Work started Monday on an area above the war memorial that was completed in time for the World War I centenary commemorations in 2014. The $500,000 job by Robinson's Asphalt will include new lighting, footpaths and concrete stairs, and new lawns and planting. Temporary paths will be organised for the times when the old footpaths are removed and replaced. The upgrades will be completed by Saturday April 13 so the site can be made ready for the 2019 Anzac Day commemorations.

Councillors' holiday

Far North District councillors are having a two-month holiday, with their next full council meeting not scheduled until February 28. The Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board will meet at the council chambers in Kaikohe on February 13, and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board 12 days later. The Te Hiku board is not scheduled to sit until March 5.