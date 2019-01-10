On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
As part of our look back on 2018, the Northern Advocate photographers have put together some of their favourite news, sport and general pics form the year. Today Far North reporter Peter de Graaf shares a few of his favourite photos shot around the district in 2018, capturing everything from skateboard wizardry to a reluctant pet lamb and a selfie with Richie McCaw. ---