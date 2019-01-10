As part of our look back on 2018, the Northern Advocate photographers have put together some of their favourite news, sport and general pics form the year.
Today Far North reporter Peter de Graaf shares a few of his favourite photos shot around the district in 2018, capturing everything from skateboard wizardry to a reluctant pet lamb and a selfie with Richie McCaw.
---

Jef Murupaenga-Ikenn of Ahipara awaits the mass haka after landing the waka Kahakura on Ti Beach during Waitangi Day festivities in February.
The rules said no selfies with Richie, but who could resist? Certainly not teachers Alissa Bradley and Maxine Cates when the former All Blacks captain dropped into Okaihau Primary School in March.
Thirteen-year-old Kayla Trye of Kerikeri gets her face painted during Oromahoe School's Light Festival in June.
Twins Aimee and Elise Archer of Paihia show support for their teachers during a protest march through Kerikeri in August.
Three-year-old Valhalla Horsford from Maromaku leads a reluctant pet lamb named Sparkleface at the Bay of Islands P&I Show in November.
Hamish Stewart performs a frontside air board transfer, a trick in which the rider switches skateboards in mid-air, at the Vert Jam skate comp in Kerikeri inn November.
Maru Henare of Ngāti Hine FM pulls a pukana during Kawakawa's Christmas parade in December.
