The new year is nearly here and for many of us it is a time of reflection and resolutions but for local elected representatives, 2019 will also bring a local body election.

We thought we'd gauge the thoughts of Northland councillors and give you, the voters and the ratepayers, chance to hear from them.

The Northern Advocate asked all 42 elected councillors and mayors across Northland's four councils - Northland Regional Council, Whangārei District Council, Kaipara District Council and Far North District Council - the same three questions.

Those questions were: What are you most proud of achieving in this term? Will you be standing again in 2019? What would you like to see happen in your district (or region) in the future?

Councillors and mayors were given two weeks to respond, via email, to the questions. In total, 29, or almost 70 per cent, replied with their answers.

We're publishing those responses in a series of stories. We'll also be pointing out those who didn't respond.

Nominations for the 2019 local elections will open on July 19 and close on August 16.

Voting documents will be delivered to houses between September 20 and 25. Votes must be in by midday on October 12 and preliminary results will be expected shortly after.

Today we're running the last five responses from the Whangārei Distict Council.

The council has 13 councillors plus mayor Sheryl Mai. Councillors Stu Bell and Greg Martin did not respond to our questions.

Cr Shelley Deeming, Bream Bay ward.

1. I have enjoyed my lengthy tenure at the council and at this point am particularly pleased that while I have held the Finance Chair over the last two terms, the council's debt level has reduced considerably and we continue to achieve a Standard and Poor's credit rating of AA, which is the equivalent of government and other major councils. Finance apart, I share with other councillors satisfaction with the progress made in rejuvenating the Town Basin area with recreational facilities and the various new walking and bike trails. I particularly commend the Waipu community on the effort and achievement they have made in progressing the Waipu village to Waipu Cove trail.

2. It is a bit early at this point to commit to another term at the council but after re-election for five continuous terms my decision will be influenced by community support for another term among other factors.

3. Roads roads roads - better safer more resilient sealed and appropriate for getting product to market, residents safely around the district and able to cope with the expected influx of tourists. Parking able to cope with that same influx around the Town Basin area is high on the to do list. Providing good-quality safe work space for the council's staff is a major priority which needs to be addressed urgently weighing up a myriad of factors to achieve the best long term solution.

More public toilets and recreational facilities outside the urban areas is also a prime target.

Lots achieved but always still plenty to do.

CR Phil Halse, Bream Bay ward

1. Being elected chair of the Kaipara Moana working party, made up of the Auckland, Kaipara, Whangārei and Northland regional councils (politicians and staff) and the Kaipara Uri to build up a remediation Business case for better water quality in our rivers and NZ's biggest harbour. Being in a position to help out our outstanding Waipu community and affected businesses after their disastrous fire in late September. Still being able to show respect to our residents, and standing up, questioning and lobbing for a more open and transparent process when the council is proposing to spend excessive amounts on buildings and non councils activities, an example - to indicate to the construction industry we have $37 million to build a civic centre before having a site, plans, and specifications approved. Leading a successful charge to have the council deliver projects listed in our annual plans, and have council lift our performance from only delivering 66 per cent of the annual works.

2. At this time, Absolutely. Councillors' powers have been reduced dramatically in recent times, and I believe ratepayers and residents require strong governors with a proven track record to make sure their interests are always in the minds of councillors and all staff.

3. Be forever aware of the massive increase in growth district wide and focus on providing key core infrastructure. We must lobby harder to get the Government do invest in our highways, making them wider and safer as our Northland economy is dependant to having good links to the rest of the country. Council to reduce the reliance on outside consultants and build on the knowledge and passion of OUR local people, and businesses should be trusted and encouraged to lead. More inclusion and investment in areas outside the city, as we are a district council.

Cr Cherry Hermon, Okara ward

1. Hundertwasser has begun! I am only on the council now because of a desire to see that project become a reality. But we have had such other change. I am particularly happy with the new walkways and cycleways through the city, changing the way we get about, and helping with traffic congestion. If commuters and school children take up this option, there will be fewer cars on our roads. Huge kudos to staff for extracting every possible government subsidy to boost the funding. I'm also proud of the new Community Development Framework adopted by WDC which seeks to support communities in their aspirations for self-help. And I can't not mention the big new Tarewa holding tank; the last of the big projects designed prevent sewerage overflows into our harbour. This has been a huge investment over the years. And just watch this space regarding Pohe Island, where more parking and amenity is planned. Our district is growing and there is much to take pride in.

2. I am wavering about standing again. It's been a privilege to be in a decision-making role for our city, but it should not always be the same people. Change is good. I will decide within the next few months.

3. Clean streams, rivers and waterways! More green spaces within the city, less traffic, more pedestrian spaces, more amenity and playgrounds in the suburbs and rural areas, footpath and lighting upgrades to our poorer suburbs, funding for the Emerald Necklace, which is a series of walkways along the city streams making for an improved stormwater system as well as a fun new way to get about. A new multi-faceted theatre, capable of bringing shows and performances not currently provided for. More inner-city living. A big, new car-parking building, with easy access and good-sized spaces.

Cr Greg Innes, Whangarei Heads ward

1. As Whangārei Heads Ward Councillor, listening to residents on Friday mornings in the Parua Bay Café express their concerns and being able to have them addressed. As Chair of Planning and Development Committee, using my extensive local government experience in supporting new and less regulated approaches. Leading an award-winning, community-led design approach to the planning of Whangārei City Centre. The combining of regulation, infrastructure provision and our commercial property to influence growth, will make the city centre a more exciting place to, shop, live, play and invest. As a member on the Governance and Strategy Group in Wellington representing Local Government, advocating the need for stronger revenue sharing with Central Government. With an ageing population on fixed incomes and increasing tourism, council dependence on revenue from land rates is unsustainable. Securing a substantial Tourism Infrastructure Fund grant for Tamaterau as entrance to the Whangārei Heads.

2. Stand again

3. As a district we must hold on to our governance and independence in decision making, not be amalgamated with others, as currently advocated by the Government and its departments. Continuing to encourage a design lead approach in our high growth that enables us to shape our district for better experiences for locals: youth and adults and visitors. For example, extending the benefits of the Hatea Loop type experiences throughout our district. A culture of satisfied staff, working better together and responsive to residents and other organisations. To provide innovative and more sustainable solutions for our district, rather than just continuing what we have done in the past.

Cr Anna Murphy, Hikurangi-Coastal ward

1. Our council procurement policy which now includes principles of environmental sustainability, including consideration for value for money over the whole of life, not just the initial cost, social responsibility, ethical and fair trade purchasing. Our new corporate sustainability strategy, adopted in November 2018, with a focus of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts of council operations and services. The council is stepping up to show leadership on the issue of climate change and is implementing an action plan to transition to sustainable practices around water and energy use, waste, transport and procurement. Our Waste Minimisation plan with the aspirational goal of zero waste to landfill. Green waste collections at Ngunguru and Parua Bay transfer stations. Retaining a kerbside recycling system that maintains the quality of the product collected and provides local employment.Increased community funding in the Long Term Plan including the new Partnership Fund. KiwiNorth Museum and Heritage Park are the first recipients receiving $163,000 for their heritage building conservation project.Sealing of Wright Rd.Kamo Shared Path and the Walking and Cycling Strategy.

2. Yes

3. A strong local democracy where all people are engaged and involved in decision making.We are the most sustainable district in NZ! Our streams, rivers and harbour are clean, our ecosystems are healthy. Predators are eradicated and we all wake up to a dawn chorus of native birds. We are healthy and fit, we walk, cycle and use public transport 90 per cent of the time! Everyone has a warm, dry home and caring neighbours. Our children can play safely anywhere. Our tummies are full of healthy food grown in community gardens and food forests. We have a thriving circular economy that uses resources wisely and generates zero waste. Whangārei Arohatia!