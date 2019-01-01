A Russell environmental group is launching the region's first green awards recognising companies, individuals and schools striving to save the planet.

The Far North Go Green Awards will be presented at a gala event on March 28 at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel on the Russell waterfront.

Awards will be presented for good green idea, outstanding eco company, outstanding eco citizen and eco school of the year, with the supreme winner chosen from one of those categories. The event will also feature a recycled fashion competition.

The initiative is organised by the Resilient Russell Charitable Trust, better known as the Russell Recyclers. Formed five years ago, the group can be seen promoting recycling at most Bay of Islands events.

Trust chairman John Maxwell said the aim of the awards was to create awareness of the environmentally sustainable direction humankind needed to head towards.

''As far as we know this is the first time this has been done, certainly in the Far North and possibly in the country,'' he said.

"The awards are also a way of publicly acknowledging a large number of people and organisations who want to protect this beautiful area and are doing their bit to make sure it stays that way."

Co-ordinator Sandy Myhre said the inaugural Go Green Awards would be limited to Far North entries.

She hoped the awards would become an annual event and the initiative would be picked up by other regions around the country.

Fifteen entries had been received already with nominations open until mid-March.

Trust members would select the finalists with the winners chosen by guest judges.

Further details would be available in the New Year via social media and the group's website, www.russellrecyclers.nz. Email Sandy Myhre at mywordmedia@yahoo.com for more information.

The inaugural awards are funded by a grant from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.