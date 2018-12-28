Northland fast bowler Tim Southee's fantastic test form has seen him included in the Black Caps squad for three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka, starting at Mount Maunganui on January 3.

Southee's efforts against Sri Lanka in the second test basically swung the match NZ's way on Boxing Day, coming in when the Black Caps were in deep trouble. He smacked 68 with the bat and then backed it up by ripping through the Sri Lankan top order with three quick wickets.

He'll be hoping to take his form into the shorter format after being named in the 13-man squad for the ODIs against Sri Lanka. Southee will be hopeful his deadly new-ball opening partnership with fellow fast bowler Trent Boult will again reap the rewards.

All-rounders Doug Bracewell and Jimmy Neesham have earned recalls to the national set-up, while opener Martin Guptill returns from the calf injury that ruled him out of the tour to the UAE.

With the selectors endeavouring to give opportunities to a wider group of players, incumbent one-day wicket-keeper Tom Latham will miss the series, while Colin de Grandhomme has been rested following an extensive workload over the past 12 months.

Latham's absence behind the stumps paves the way for 24-year-old Northern Districts wicket-keeper-batsman Tim Seifert's ODI debut.

"With the World Cup now on our radar there is a need to look at different players over the home summer," said selector Gavin Larsen.

"We want to win the one-day series against Sri Lanka, and we want to gain as much new information as possible while doing so. Doug and Jimmy have performed well on the domestic scene and showed during the recent New Zealand A series against India A that they're ready for international cricket.

"Tim [Seifert] has also been rewarded for his strong New Zealand A form and we've been impressed by the development of his all-round game. Colin has played almost non-stop over the past year so will take a well-earned rest as we continue to monitor the workloads of those who play all three formats.

"It's great to have Martin back after injury and he'll obviously add all his class and experience to the side."

Knights spinner Mitchell Santner's return from knee surgery is tracking well and Larsen believed he would be back in the frame for selection reckoning in the New Year.

"Mitchell made a promising return in the Burger King Super Smash over the weekend and we'll continue to monitor his progress closely."

Black Caps ODI squad

Kane Williamson (c)

Trent Boult

Doug Bracewell

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Colin Munro

Jimmy Neesham

Henry Nicholls

Tim Seifert (wk)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

Not considered due to injury or illness: Adam Milne, Corey Anderson, Todd Astle.