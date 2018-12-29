Three areas have been added to the list of liquor bans around the Far North.

Alcohol is now banned at Lily Pond Reserve, near Haruru Falls, and Tokerau Beach, in Doubtless Bay, 24 hours a day between December 1 and January 31.

A new liquor ban at Pukenui, including the wharf, will apply all year round and 24 hours a day.

The changes are included in the Alcohol Control Bylaw 2018 adopted at the Far North District Council's December meeting.

Advertisement

The new bylaw replaces the Public Places Liquor Control Bylaw 2003 and came into force on December 19. Other liquor bans around the district are unchanged.

Forty-six submissions were received during the month-long consultation period.

Mayor John Carter said the bylaw gave police a tool to prevent crime and disorderly behaviour.

Police could warn offenders, remove or dispose of their alcohol, serve them with infringement notices, or arrest them and make them appear in court.

Officers could also use discretion and common sense when deciding what action to take.

"While people should comply with the bylaw, police judge each situation on its merits."

Carter said the council was aware that some people considered blanket alcohol bans heavy-handed.

"We could just apply alcohol controls to a few streets, towns, or part of a beach or reserve. However, this would just move the problem of anti-social drinking to other areas," he said.

Liquor bans already applied to all or parts of Ahipara, Coopers Beach, Haruru Falls, Hihi Beach, Kaeo, Kaikohe, Kaitaia, Kawakawa, Kerikeri, Kohukohu, Moerewa, Okaihau, Omapere, Opononi, Paihia, Rawene, Russell, Taipa, Taupo Bay and Waipapa.

Go to www.fndc.govt.nz to read the new bylaw or download maps showing the exact locations where the bylaw applies.