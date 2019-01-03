A new year brings many different things for the people of Northland but for local elected representatives, 2019 will also bring a local body election.

We thought we'd gauge the thoughts of Northland councillors and give you, the voters and the ratepayers, chance to hear from them.

The Northern Advocate asked all 42 elected councillors and mayors across Northland's four councils - Northland Regional Council, Whangārei District Council, Kaipara District Council and Far North District Council - the same three questions.

Those questions were: What are you most proud of achieving in this term? Will you be standing again in 2019? and What would you like to see happen in your district (or region) in the future?

Councillors and mayors were given two weeks to respond, via email, to the questions. In total, 29, or almost 70 per cent, replied with their answers.

We're publishing those responses in a series of stories. We'll also be pointing out those who didn't respond.

Nominations for the 2019 local elections will open on July 19 and close on August 16.

Voting documents will be delivered to houses between September 20 and 25. Votes must be in by midday on October 12 and preliminary results will be expected shortly after.

Today we're running the responses from the Kaipara District Council. The council is made up of eight councillors plus mayor Jason Smith. Councillors Jonathan Larsen, Karen Joyce-Paki, Andrew Wade and Julie Geange did not answer.

Jason Smith, mayor

Elected Mayor of Kaipara District in a Feb18 by-election, it's been a short period with focused outcomes for me. Simply keeping the team together through an unprecedented time of change was a core task. In the year to end of September 2018 Kaipara District Council had four chief executives and three mayors – it's been a dynamic period.

I'm most proud of the restoration in confidence in elected members and Kaipara District Council by the community after a very damaging decade. It's only when you lose something that you realise how valuable it is, and Kaipara people lost local democracy from 2012-2016. Leading the council in an extraordinary period of its history is a great privilege and together we're building strong decision-making capacities. Setting Kaipara's Long Term Plan, its first within statutory timeframes since 2009, was a key achievement.

At this stage I hope to stand for the Kaipara mayoralty again in 2019. Kaipara needs stability, momentum and a good set of runs on the board.

In the future I'd like Kaipara people to have a greater confidence that we're making the best food in New Zealand – growing the kai in Kaipara! We already do that well and Kaipara is the great food bowl of New Zealand. It's in our name! I'd also like to see Kaipara communities better celebrate their two harbours. A restored network of wharves and ferries on the Kaipara Harbour and Mangawhai Harbour could connect to Auckland, and also better connect Kaipara people with their own communities. We'd then be able to send that Kaipara kai by sea, as well as welcoming visitors and even have a new commuter-route from Dargaville to Auckland by sea and rail – NZ's first net carbon zero public transport system. Just like 100 years ago, but future-proofed and better than ever.

Cr Peter Wethey, deputy mayor, Otamatea ward

Kaipara's first elected Mayor and Council since the Government appointed Commissioners, resolved to collectively work towards restoring democracy, trust and transparency between Council and its communities.

To achieve this, Council has undertaken community consultation of a wide range of issues, including the annual plan, the long term plan and the Mangawhai community plan. Roading forums have been established which allow residents to input into all aspects of maintenance within our road network. Consultation with our iwi partners has been re-invigorated and will be extended and improved.

Our biggest challenge is improving our road network to an acceptable standard but working within Council's financial constraints. Council has achieved its budgeted spend on roads, and together with an improved maintenance contract (effective from 1 July 2018), improvements will become visible. However, more is required before the District's residents will be satisfied with the quality of our roads.

Without the benefit of institutional knowledge being transferred from a previously elected Council, a comparatively inexperienced Council has achieved both its statutory responsibilities within the required timeframes, as well as its own goals.

From a personal point of view, I stood for election in 2016 with the strong belief that I could make a difference using the slogan "A Fresh Start for Kaipara". I believe good progress has been made but much work has yet to be done. I would like to be part of the next phase of returning Kaipara to its rightful position as a thriving community at the gateway to Northland.

The second term of a democratic Council must be one of achieving outcomes. The first term had a heavy emphasis on laying the future foundations within Council and on planning, and the second must concentrate on achieving the outcomes that are embodied in these plans. My business experience and governance background places me in a position where I believe I can serve the residents of Kaipara well and make a significant contribution toward achieving these outcomes.

Cr Libby Jones, Otamatea ward

As a new district Councillor there was such a lot to learn - the business of Council, understanding governance in local government, as well as the representative role. I already had experience in governance and believe I learnt quickly how to be a good representative of the Kaipara constituents. I do this by listening to their issues, and taking them seriously, and then either linking them with the right area of Council, helping them navigate their journey through the bureaucracy, or asking questions in the right places to progress an issue.

When we have asked our community for their views on issues I have made sure that they are thoroughly considered in our deliberations, as I know what it is like to have your say and feel that is it has been a waste of time.

I am also proud to have been involved in working directly with our local communities to assist them to achieve their goals.

I haven't decided yet. I am also a Director on the Northland District Health Board and have a part time job as manager of a Social Services agency, Jigsaw North, so its been a busy three years. I am reviewing my options for 2019.

I would love to see some Provincial Growth Funding come into Kaipara to assist with the large number of projects that we need for our district. With a limited ratepayer base and rates income, we struggle to be able do all we would like to do, to make Kaipara the thriving district it can be. So if projects such as our walkways/cycleways; water storage; digital support for rural communities and roading - which remains the biggest area of concern and spend in the Kaipara district - could be supplemented by central government Provincial Growth Funding we would all win.

Cr Anna Curnow, West Coast/Central

It has been a challenging term for all of us here at Kaipara: Our first term back in democracy for several years. During the first two years we had four chief executives and three mayors. But here we are. We have a Long Term Plan that is forward thinking and focused on encouraging and managing growth in the District. We have some important projects in our LTP including reviewing our District Plan, starting implementation of the Mangawhai Community Plan and keeping a balanced budget with debt on track. One of the things that I am most proud of is that we are back in the "mid-pack" when it comes to our performance metrics. I'm not usually a fan of being average, but in this case, average is a significant achievement.

At this point in time, I am feeling positive about standing again. When it goes well, representing your community at the Council table is an honour that is hard to beat. Obviously, there are times when it feels more challenging than others and as a first-time elected member this has taken time to adapt to. But overall, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with my fellow Councillors who bring a wide range of experience and views to the table. I have also enjoyed working with Council staff who share our commitment to delivering the best outcomes for our communities.

Growth is a significant issue for our District now. How we manage that growth is critically important especially for infrastructure and for community planning. I would like to see our District firm up the long-term view of how we want to be in 10 or 20 years and work out the key strategies to get us there. My vision is for a community that works together well in the best interests of all of us who live here.

Cr Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock, West Coast/Central ward

During my time as a Kaipara District Councillor, I am proud to be part of our collective decisions to:

* Join the Northland Transportation Alliance, aiming for better Kaipara roads through improved contracting, and a share of work for local contractors;

* Retain in public ownership an Aranga Coast Road property, of cultural significance to Te Roroa and also to the wider community;

* Develop a Community Plan for Mangawhai, which reflects the vision of a slow, sustainable town

* Promote a promising Walking and Cycling strategy throughout the District;

* Build better relationships with Iwi, as key to the District's prosperity, inclusiveness and improved environmental outcomes.

I am also proud to:

* Have fostered a vision for a vibrant, happy, and healthy Kaipara, from West to East;

* Have supported the opposition to the proposed Tegel broiler farm;

* Have sent a Kaipara message to central government - "Get rid of Plastic Bags";

* Have spoken out to protect and celebrate Kaipara's huge natural resources and assets.

I will be standing in 2019 in order to continue my good work for Kaipara.

Next term, I want to assist in the development of a District Plan that will allow Kaipara to grow sustainably; champion tree planting for climate-change mitigation and for Kaipara Harbour health. I want Kaipara District Council to continue to work strategically with Northland councils for the betterment of the region. I will work for better, safer Kaipara roads.