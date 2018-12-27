Russell's The Duke of Marlborough Tavern is set to rock with four nights of music between tonight and New Year's Eve.

The Duke's Summer Music Series featuring top Kiwi and international artists starts tonight, leading up to a New Year's Eve musical extravaganza, with the shows expected to play to packed out audiences.

TONIGHT:

The Duke Tavern is proud to present epic music with this launch of the Duke Tavs Summer Music Series featuring top Kiwi and international artists.

Get ready to welcome 2019 in and bring the family and enjoy great music from late afternoon into the wee hours.

The Duke Tav is proud to present the sultry sounds of Jason Kerrison (from Op Shop), the awesome blues of NZ's greatest blues rock guitarist, Billy TK jnr and his band the Groove Shakers, international master rock soul vocalist Ronan Kavanagh (ex vocalist for Brian May of Queen and Jeff Beck) and soul diva, Fiona Cosgrove and lots more.

Kids are free and tickets just $45.

TOMORROW:

The Duke Tavern Russell is ramping up the summer fun with the Blues, Brews and BBQ's event.

Get ready to welcome 2019 in and come and enjoy the best of New Zealand Blues and Beers and awesome Kiwi BBQ fare

Starting at 5pm, the event will feature the Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show, Coco Blues Band and the awesome blues of NZ's greatest blues rock guitarist, Billy TK jnr with his band the Groove Shakers. Also featuring is international master rock vocalist Ronan Kavanagh (ex vocalist of Brian May of Queen and Jeff Beck) and soul Rock diva, Fiona Cosgrove and other special guests.

There will be pop-up stalls and awesome barbecue food that will help you enjoy the show. Kids are free and tickets just $45.

SUNDAY:

The Duke Tavern Russell continues to give you a great lead up to the New Year with another awesome concert in the concert arena in the back bar.

Get ready to welcome 2019 in and come and enjoy a tribute and feast to classic sounds that you love to party to.

The Duke Tavern is proud to present the incomparable Harry Lyon of Hello Sailor fame who will rock you with his classic sound along with the subliminal sounds of Kiwi hits rocker, our very special guest James Reid of the Feelers.

Helping to rock the night with the classics is NZ's greatest blues rock guitarist, Billy TK jnr and his band the Groove Shakers, international master rock vocalist Ronan Kavanagh (ex vocalist of Brian May of Queen and Jeff Beck) and soul rock diva, Fiona Cosgrove and lots more.

Kids are free and tickets just $45.

NEW YEAR'S EVE:

The Duke Tavern Russell is going to raise the roof off the bar and bring the new year in with a huge line-up of talent to help you dance into 2019.

Featuring an all star line-up of top Kiwi artists including James Reid, Billy TK jnr and the Groove Shakers, international rocker Ronan Kavanagh with support acts Tony Painting and the Power, Fiona Cosgrove, Whangarei band 5K and local favourites the Coco Blues Band.

There will be food stalls and pop-up bars and plenty of good times so head in where you know the beers are cold and the entertainment is hot.

The action starts at 5pm and tickets are $48.