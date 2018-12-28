Puwheke Beach, from the Cape Karikari end, with the hill also called Puwheke in the distance.

The Department of Conservation's job is not all trapping, tracking and tree hugging far from the madding crowd. In the hectic summer holiday season DoC is right amongst it, managing camping sites, public safety and environmental messages, coping with a growing number of visitors and sometimes literally putting out fires. Visitors to Northland's public conservation areas this summer will be taught to tread lightly on the land and leave only footprints. There are bound to be many mixed metaphors in the telling of the tale. Lindy Laird looks at some of what the task entails.



The Karikari Peninsula - white sand open beaches, sheltered bays, rocky headlands, turquoise waters, the shallow Rangaunu Harbour to the west, the long Tokerau Beach on Doubtless Bay to the east. It's gorgeous.

The north end, the rocky higher land on the distinctively shaped land mass, was once an island. Many millennia ago, Tokerau Beach on the northern bight of Doubtless Bay and the peat lands between it and the Raungunu were formed.

Behind north-facing Karikari and neighbouring Puwheke beaches is wildlife haven Waimango Swamp, encompassing 220ha of beach, dunes, semi-drained lagoons and large freshwater swamps.

Much of the peninsula's north-eastern knuckle is Māori land or public land managed by the Department of Conservation.

With its stunning beaches, Rangiputa, idyllic Maitai Bay (also called Matai) which has a summertime-bursting DoC camping ground, the luxury Carrington Estate, golf course and winery, local holiday parks, easily accessible boating, fishing, shellfish gathering and swimming, Karikari is becoming increasingly popular with visitors from ... well, even Hawke's Bay!

It's no longer just the playground of Far North locals and people from elsewhere who were in the know.

Karikari Peninsula

And in keeping with growing visitor numbers, DoC, tangata whenua and other conscientious locals will be working together more this summer than ever before to have that potential heavy footprint to step as lightly as possible on the land and coast.

DoC Far North's senior community ranger, Doug Te Wake, has watched Karikari Peninsula and other beautiful places, many within DoC's estate, go from being traditional family holiday spots to ''attractions''.

''I've seen many changes over the years. Once upon a time it was quite a hike for people from even Auckland to get this far but it's not the case any more.''

Maitai Bay, where DoC runs a busy, basic amenity camp ground.

DoC rangers and specially schooled-up kaitiaki rangers, the latter mainly community and iwi volunteers, will be rostered to visit all beaches on the peninsula, reminding people about good neighbourliness as well as good environmental care.

''We'll be putting emphasis on the fire safety message,'' Te Wake said.

''It has been raining up here but it's still pretty dry, and it dries out fast anyway.

Barbecues are fine but bonfires are not. We'll also be asking people not to let off fireworks, they can easily start a fire.''

While DoC and iwi kaitiaki will pay some attention to beach traffic — ''racing quads, four wheel drives, cars, motorbikes, land yachts, when they're all on a beach you can have a real mess'', fisheries officers will also be out occasionally checking catches and shellfish gathering.

Torpedos have become a popular beach-based fishing method but their use can bring some problems. And, Te Wake said, they are an anomaly when the minimum number of hooks is 25 and the catch limit per person for scale fish is only 10.

Modern gadgets that can cause problems include drones - invasive, noisy, likely to frighten wildlife and potentially hazardous. Responsible owners will check whether they need permits to fly drones.

Leaf litter is one of nature's top food groups in the wild, human-made litter is a killer. People should be prepared to carry their litter with them as there may not be a bin close at hand.

As for getting too close to wildlife, the message is ''let the camera do the zooming''; give wildlife their space and stay at least 20 metres from the subject, whether it's a cliffhanging tree, a seal on a rock or a bird.

Some people also need reminding to poo in the loo when they see one, because there may not be another one for some distance. Anyone getting caught short should discreetly bury their business away from other people, wildlife and waterways.

Being prepared means choosing the right experience, taking the right gear fir the purpose, checking conditions and letting other people know the plan.

The kaitiaki ranger programme has seen many people ''from 20-year-olds to grandparents'' go through training on all those matters, and even bone up on local legends and tall tales, before heading for the beach or the bush.

Far North senior community ranger Doug Te Wake.

They'll be sharing local knowledge and cultural insights as well as environmental messages in an approach which aims to get visitors and locals alike to take pride in where they are and how they behave, Te Wake said.

''It comes down to common sense, common courtesy and respecting the environment.''

''The last thing we want to do is have too many rules or signs in place saying 'don't do this and don't do that'.

''If you've got a real person quietly going around having a friendly chat with people and usually a laugh, sharing the messages about this beautiful place, then it enhances it for everyone.''





Northland is special because:

It is the birthplace of a nation, the meeting of two peoples and the home of the Treaty of Waitangi.

It has many beaches, the west and east coasts and more harbours than any other region in New Zealand.

It is home to tourism must-dos like Tane Mahuta and the Waipoua Forest, Cape Reinga and Bay of Islands. While it has no Great Walks yet, the Te Paki Trail across the very northern tip is on the shortlist.

It has good day and shorter walks, including Mangawhai Heads and Mt Manaia; 532km of walking track in all, with seven huts.

It is home to NZ's most endangered bird, the fairy tern.

It has three marine reserves and high marine biodiversity, including the Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve.

There are nine areas where priority recreation, historic and biodiversity values overlap.

It has 14 camping DoC grounds.