

By Kristin Edge

A man charged with the death of a woman was driving on a zero alcohol licence but when tested allegedly had an alcohol level four times over the legal adult limit to drive, according to court documents.

Frederick Megchelse, 30, of Parua Bay, appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday and court documents showed he was on a charge of driving a motor vehicle contrary to a zero alcohol licence.

He also faced a second charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle causing the death of a 34-year-old woman while his breath alcohol level was 600 micrograms per litre of breath.

The legal breath alcohol limit for a driver 20 years and older is 150mcg.

Megchelse was remanded in custody until January 14.

Police were called to the scene on Whareora Rd about 4pm but the woman died.

It was the first of two fatal crashes on Northland roads yesterday and a serious crash that has left a motorcyclist in critical condition in Auckland Hospital and came just as police said they didn't want to deliver tragic news to families that a loved one had died in a car crash.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a man riding a moped or motor scooter around Russell on Thursday afternoon before he was involved in a fatal crash.

The man's name has not yet been released but Senior Constable Mike Gorrie said the 37-year-old was well known in Russell.

Gorrie urged anyone who had seen the rider from noon onwards to contact him at Russell police station so he could piece together the man's final hours.

His last contact with anyone was at 3.30pm on Thursday.

Tourists spotted a bike in a mangrove swamp off Russell-Whakapara Rd, in the vicinity of Orongo Bay Holiday Park, as they were driving past about 5.45pm. They found his body when they went to investigate. Gorrie said the man had been riding towards Orongo Bay when he may have taken a corner too wide and fast.

The cause of death was still under investigation but the bike may have hit a lamp post before ending up in the swamp. Police did not believe any other vehicles were involved.

A motorcyclist who collided with a car on Central Ave in Whangārei on Thursday was in a critical condition. Four people in a car suffered minor injuries.

There will be more officers out on Northland roads over the peak travel periods.

Over the holiday period – from 4pm yesterday to 6am January 7 – driver's detected by a safe speed camera exceeding the area's posted speed limit by more than 4km/h can expect a ticket.

Officers will still have discretion in how they deal with incidents and how they are enforced.