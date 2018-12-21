Whangārei property owners will find out their new values on January 7. The revaluation of all Whangārei properties is complete and owners can expect to get their new valuation notices in the mail from January 7. The council is required to value all properties in the district every three years. Valuations are conducted by an independent valuation company, Opteon, and audited by the Valuer General. The District Valuation Rolls will also be open for public inspection, during regular office hours, at the council offices at Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei. Objections to the revised valuations must be lodged, in writing no later than February 15, 2019. Objection forms are available from Whangārei District Council Customer Services or online at www.wdc.govt.nz and completed forms should be posted or emailed to Whangārei District Council, Private Bag 9023, Whangārei 0148 or mailroom@wdc.govt.nz.

Indecent assault plea

A 60-year-old Australian national has appeared in court charged with indecent assault after an incident on a cruise ship. The Warkon, Queensland, man was removed from the Pacific Explorer when it called into the Bay of Islands on November 27 and subsequently pleaded guilty to indecent assault on a male aged over 16. He was convicted in the Kaikohe District Court on December 14 and fined $6250, a portion of which will be paid to the victim. His immigration status was revoked and he was ordered to return to Australia. Court documents show the assault occurred on November 24-25.

Attacks on tourists

Three teenage girls have been identified as the offenders behind an attack on a group of tourists in Kerikeri. The visitors — mainly young women from France and Germany — were walking on Hone Heke Rd when they were assaulted about 10.30pm on December 8. The offenders fled on foot when three local men intervened. Sergeant Phil Le Comte, of Mid North police, said three Kerikeri females, aged 14, 16 and 18, were located on December 14. The 18-year-old had been referred to Te Pae Oranga community iwi panel while the younger females had been referred to Youth Aid. A set of car keys taken during the assault was recovered later that night. Meanwhile, police were continuing to investigate an assault and extortion attempt involving three Auckland men staying at a backpackers lodge on Kings Rd in Paihia, also on December 8. Two guests staying at the same lodge were also assaulted.

Road sealing takes a break

Road re-sealing crews are off the road for Christmas in Northland. The NZ Transport Agency says it's completed its road repair and re-sealing programme for 2018 on 133km of state highway in Northland. "That's been a great effort from our crews on one of the country's biggest road maintenance programmes," says the Transport Agency's Northland system manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult. Road re-sealing will pause over the Christmas–New Year holiday period. The crews are now off the road and don't start again until January 7. But some will be on standby for emergency repairs and bad weather events to ensure the network remains open and safe for drivers over the holidays. "Recent wet weather means we were not able to do the main road surface repair work at SH1 Hikurangi as planned before Christmas. But we have completed drainage works and we'll be back to start work again in the second week of January." For state highway traffic updates go to nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Advertisement

Be a match for mozzies

Among uninvited guests who can get under people's skin over the summer holiday are the flying, biting kind. Mosquitoes are attracted by many things that people can take precautions against. Empty large and small containers that can hold water and fill in outside drains where water can collect. Drill holes in the bottom of tyre swings. Cover venting pipes on septic tanks and rainwater tanks. Keep swimming pools chlorinated and pumps working. Empty pot plant saucers. Check gutters and drains for blockages. To fight the bite day and night, wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing. Use an approved insect repellent, air conditioning or fans indoors, screens on windows and doors, and zip up screens on tents. Throughout the year Northland District Health Board Public Health Unit undertakes a regionwide mosquito surveillance programme. Anyone encountering unusual biting activity can call the Health Protection Officer on 09 430 4100.