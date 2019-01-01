

Bigger and better things are set to come from the group who have been the driving force behind picking up rubbish in Whangārei this year.

For Our Real Clean Environment, also known as F.O.R.C.E, has recently been confirmed as a charitable trust.

The group is run by Whangārei Rubbish Wrangler Nicholas Connop and his partner Karen Lee.

Connop said the charitable trust status means they can now apply for funding from various funding providers.

While it caps off a big year for the group, he said there is plenty more to come.

Connop said first up they would like to try and get enough funding to get a trailer to load the trolley, bins and other equipment used at clean-ups into.

This means it doesn't have to be transported in the car, opening up spaces to carpool more people.

"Eventually see if we can build it up to bigger and better things. We're at the start at the moment."

Those bigger and better things include ideas for education, showing people how things can be recycled and of course, picking up more rubbish.

F.O.R.C.E were in the thick of things this year as community interest in picking up rubbish and protecting the environment swelled.

They have been organising Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Ups since the start of the year.

"We've picked up about six tonnes of rubbish this year. It's been going from strength to strength."

Around 700kg was plucked from the grass bank on the side of Hatea Dr in July alone.

Connop said an average of 30 volunteers, but as many as 80, have been turning up to the clean-ups.

It's those volunteers, he said, which are a huge part of what they do.

"Without their help we wouldn't be able to do as much as we do."

He expressed his appreciation to everyone who turns up to their events.

The monthly clean ups will continue next year.

"We've already started looking at the dates through the year."

The year's first event is likely to be held on January 19.