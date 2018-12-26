Baby Jayden's big sisters helped bring him into the world and haven't stopped lending a hand.

On August 6 the now 4-month-old made an unplanned entrance into the world.

His mum Caroline Naera, from Whangārei, had planned to give birth at hospital but instead she gave birth standing up and leaning against drawers in her bedroom while her daughters helped.

Jordana, 16, delivered Jayden, Ariana - who was 8 at the time - cut the cord, and Anahera - who was 4 - got the towels ready.

Jayden Naera, who was born at home with the help of his sisters, is now 4 months old. Photo / Tania Whyte

Four months later Jayden's sisters are still helping out.

"They sing to him a lot and he loves it. They've been really good. They've been really helpful with him as well, just to watch so I can jump in the shower or something," Naera said.

Caroline Naera (centre) and daughters (from left) Anahera, Jordana and Ariana with baby Jayden when he was only 8 days old. Photo/John Stone

Jayden was about 3kg at birth and is now about 8kg.

When Naera first spoke to the Advocate, about a week after giving birth, the baby wasn't named yet but the family had decided it would start with a J.

It took Naera about five weeks to choose Jayden. She said she felt a bit rushed selecting a name because she received a letter from Births, Deaths and Marriages saying she would be fined if she did not choose one.

"It just suited him really. But what was funny was after the article [in the Advocate] a lot of people gave me heaps of suggestions - especially people who did start with J like John and Joseph."

Baby Jayden at only 8 days old. Photo/John Stone

Naera said Jayden is a beautiful little boy.

"He's a good baby, he's so cute. He just has this look in his eye where he absolutely loves me and I love it, I love that look."

Jordana said she loves spending time with her little brother.

"It's unreal that I delivered him. It's so precious to me. I am very close to him," she said.

Naera said Jayden - and the way he came into the world, right down to the little details like the fact he was born while she was leaning against drawers which belonged to her late mother - was meant to be.

"It's just surreal seeing him here with the girls. He's meant to be here."