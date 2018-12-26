

Whangārei performance art collective Company of Giants is hosting its first summer school in January with a six-day intensive theatre workshop for young people.

The homegrown and avant garde theatre company has become well known for its innovative and original works over the past few years (The Owl and the Pussycat, Rangitahua), its long-time collaboration with Northland Youth Theatre (Odyssey, Quarry, Empty City) and for hosting some of New Zealand's top, touring theatre at its Bank St premises, OneOneSix.

Company of Giants' summer school is aimed at young people interested in diving into theatre-making from all angles.

The workshop will be led by actors Anthony Crum and Lutz Hamm who both recently graduated from Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School in Wellington.

Both founding members of Company of Giants, the company-in-residence at Oneonesix, they have worked professionally across the country, been involved in many original theatrical experiments and have an intimate knowledge of how you can turn an idea into a performance.

"There's no place quite like Whangārei to make theatre in. People have a lot to say, and it's a real challenge and privilege to help them figure out a way to say it,'' said Hamm, recently returned from a stint teaching performance at Wellington College.

The two will be assisted by Zara Skuse, also an alumnus of the prestigious John Bolton Theatre School (where Hamm and Crum both trained in 2013), and a long-time member of the Giants' ensemble.

Company of Giants uses storytelling, physical theatre-making tools, music, improvisation, clown, costume, local stories, site specific investigation and research processes to create work.

Company of Giants describes its first summer school as a chance for some young people to learn some key skills to start their own projects, get match fit in terms of theatre-making and make strong connections with other young people through an intense collaborative process.



"Our processes are kind of like a big messy sandpit of ridiculousness, fun games and lots of investigating and experimenting to find the right way to tell a story or the right story to tell to get something across.

''Hopefully everyone who comes along to this will have a whole lot of fun, get inspired to make some more work and be exhausted by the end of it,'' Crum said.

''The friends you make on these sorts of things are life long - I am grateful for those summers I spent with Laurel [Devenie] and Northland Youth Theatre. I still have such strong bonds with all those people and we've gone on to make lots of work together as well as study, live and travel together too.''

The Company of Giants Summer School is for young people aged 10-20, $80 per person, at Oneonesix, 116 Bank St, January 7-12, 10am-2.30pm. Bookings@companyofgiants.co.nz or phone 021 076 1960.