TODAY

• Ecstatic Awakening Dance & Journey With Sound, 7pm-9pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Jazz Music, 7pm-10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Kauri Carols, 7pm-8pm, Kaurihohore Historic Church, 59 Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangārei.

• Just One Fix Xmas Metal Gig, 8pm, The Red Eye, 2 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Live Music From Brent, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music With I See Red, 7pm-10pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Roller Disco Summer Series, 7pm-9pm, Parua Bay Community Centre, 1347 Whangārei Heads Rd, Parua Bay.

• Live Music Rayz On the Bay, 5pm-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Canopy Night Market, 5pm-9pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Music On the Promenade Duke Tavern, 6pm-9pm, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• The First National Roper and Jones Maungaturoto Christmas Parade and Festival, 4pm, starts at Good News Church and finishes at Maungaturoto Primary School.

• AA Solar Summer Music Series Billy TK Jnr & Ronan Kavanagh, 7.30pm-11.30pm, Old Parakao Store and Cafe, 2712 Mangakahia Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Kiwi Christmas Party, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Bootleg Band, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Paparoa Farmer's Market,9am-12pm, Paparoa Village Green, State Highway 12, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• Car Boot Sale, 7am, Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• The Hangover Sessions Summer 2018 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• Carols By Glow-Stick, 8pm-9pm, Laurie Hall Park, Whangārei.

• Music In the Vines - Xmas Special, 4.30pm-7.30pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Market, 6.30am-11.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Tikipunga.

• Bethel Christmas Service, 10am-11.30am, Bethel Church, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Music On the Promenade Duke Tavern, Monday, December 24, 6pm-9pm, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Kiwi North Summer Holidays, runs until the late January, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Waipu Christmas Parade, Monday, December 24, 7pm-8pm, Waipu 34 Cove Rd, Waipu, Bream Bay, Northland.

• Live Music From WiEkko, Monday, December 24, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Christmas Eve Carols, Monday, December 24, 7pm-9pm, Paihia.

• Christmas Day Service, Tuesday, December 25, 10am-11am, Kaurihohore Historic Church, 59 Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangārei.

• AA Solar Summer Music Series Billy TK Jnr & Ronan Kavanagh, Wednesday, December 26, 7pm-11.30pm, The Matauri Bay Cafe & Bar, 2 Te Tapui Rd, Matauri Bay, Northland.

• AA Sola Summer Series featuring Billy TK jnr, Ronan Kavanagh, Thursday, December 27, 7pm-12am, Ruakaka Tavern, Marsden Point Rd, Ruakaka, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, December 27, 8pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Duo Coco, Thursday, December 27, 5pm, Rayz On the Bay, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Summer Holiday Programme, starts Thursday, December 27, Tutukaka Coast, Marina Rd, Tutukaka, Whangārei District.

• Summer Music Series Duke Tavern Russell, Friday, December 28 to December 31, 5pm, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

