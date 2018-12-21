

It's only a few more days until the man in the big red suit delivers presents around the world.

That means there are only a few festive-themed events to enjoy before the big day.

We've included some information about some of the final few Christmas events coming up, to help you plan.

Maungaturoto Christmas Parade

The First National Roper and Jones Maungaturoto Christmas Parade and Festival is on tomorrow.

The road will be closed for the parade which starts at Good News Church at 4pm, flows through town and finishes at Maungaturoto Primary School.

But the fun won't end there.

After the parade the festival will kick off with a food court, market area, dance and marching demonstrations, Circus Kumarani workshops, bouncy castles, a dunking machine, caterpillar rides, the annual pie eating competition, Santa's grotto, prizegiving for the local decorated letterbox competition and the best float prize giving - plus a few extra surprises.

Waipu Carols - in Whangārei

Waipu Carols is a popular community event which has been held since the 1970s and this year it is being held in Whangārei.

It's an hour-long telling of the traditional Christmas story featuring all the best known carols, woven together with six readings.

The story has been told at this time of year for centuries, and the Waipu service has been refined and enhanced over the years, with help from professional arrangers.

The service has outgrown the venues in Waipu itself, so this year it's being hosted at Whangarei Anglican Church on Sunday starting at 8pm.

Internationally successful opera performer Kawiti Waetford is home in Whangārei and will be part of the performance.

Waetford will be joined by other well known members of Opera North, including Sophie Sparrow.

Singers from Otamatea Repertory Theatre, Whangārei Choral Society and the Whangārei Theatre Company will also be part of the choir.

Waipu Christmas Parade

It's one of the longest running Christmas parades in the country and one of the last.

Before heading off in his sleigh to deliver presents to children around the world, Santa Claus stops in to Waipu every Christmas Eve to parade through the streets.

Many of the community's groups and organisations take part in the parade and there are lots of prizes up for grabs.

The supreme winner will walk away with $1000, second prize takes $500 home, and third prize is $300.

Meanwhile the winner of the best new entry, best business, and best club/community group categories will get $200 each.

Prizegiving will be held in the Caledonian Park around 7.30pm with the pipe band playing.