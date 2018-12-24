

Three members of a Māori advisory group established as part of a goal to end family and sexual violence have connections to Northland.

The interim group, named Te Rōpū, will work with government ministers to develop a national strategy and action plan on family violence and sexual violence.

It brings together a wide range of expertise from across the country, including Ange Chaney, Paora Crawford Moyle, Susan Ngawati Osborne and Russell Smith who all have connections to Te Tai Tokerau.

Chaney is of Ngāti Hine descent, has been the manager of Te Whare Rokiroki Māori Women's Refuge for nine years and is a member of the Te Taumata o Te Kowhai Core Group for the National Collective of Independent Women's Refuge.

Crawford Moyle, Ngāti Porou, is a social work lecturer at NorthTec, a supervisor for women's refuge workers and a counsellor for state care survivors. She is a survivor of 14 years in state care and adult intimate partner abuse. She has 27 years' social work experience and a master of social work.

Ngawati Osborne, Ngāti Hine, is a self-employed educational consultant and trainer in Te Ara Whakamana: Mana Enhancement. She is a kaupapa Māori practitioner in sexual and family violence and a current kaiwhakahaere for Tu Wahine Trust.

Meanwhile Smith, Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu, is a co-founder and co-director of Korowai Tumanako – a harmful sexual behaviour and sexual violence treatment, intervention and prevention service.

Jan Logie, under-secretary to the Minister of Justice (domestic and sexual violence issues), said the group, which met for the first time in Wellington on Tuesday, marked a significant change to the way Government works with Māori to address complex and difficult problems.

"Our work to stop family violence and sexual violence is critical, and needs Māori leadership."