The Blood Service is coming to Whangārei next week and early into the New Year to collect vital supplies needed for the busy festive season in the region's hospitals. The service will be at the ASB Lounge, Kensington Park, Whangārei, on December 27 from 12pm to 5pm and on December 28 from 9am to 1pm. The blood collection service will return to ASB Lounge on January 3 from 12pm to 5pm then on January 4 from 9am to 5pm. For details on giving blood go to https://www.nzblood.co.nz/

Station cuts petrol prices

Whangārei motorists are getting an early Christmas present the city's Gull Service Station lowering the costs of all fuel by 20 cents a litre for 29 hours. The company is taking 20 cents off per litre off all fuel grades at it's sites across the country, including at Otaika, Whangārei, from 7am today to 12pm tomorrow. "It's been a rollercoaster ride this year with oil prices reaching record highs. They're easing off just in time for Christmas, so we're passing on the savings. As Kiwi motorists look forward to a much-awaited Christmas break, Gull would love for their customers to have a little extra to spend on themselves, their family and friends," Gull spokesperson Rohan Mehta said.

Hub opening trialled

The new trail hub village at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park had a "soft opening" on Saturday, with a formal opening and blessing planned for the New Year. The hub currently includes a park office, bike rental shop and café. The successful applicants for hub businesses are Jonny Martin (Paihia Mountain Bikes) and Tipara and Jade Morunga (Letz Café). Toilets are due to be installed this week.

Pest control boost

An "awesome" donation of $4000 from Focus Paihia has enabled Bay Bush Action to acquire 200 more rat traps and 50 more possum trapinators. The organisation is grateful to ITM for supplying the timber at cost, and Paul Van de Water, who managed and helped with the builds along with Tony and Nina Kiff. The community trap line volunteers who are waiting for traps, and anyone else in the Paihia-Opua area who would like one, is asked to email baybushaction@gmail.com.