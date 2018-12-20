The changes to kerbside rubbish and recycling collection in Whangārei during Christmas week have been confirmed.

Next Tuesday - Christmas Day - there will be no kerbside collection and Re:Sort and the district's transfer stations will be closed.

For the rest of the week the rubbish and recycling will be collected one day later than usual.

On Wednesday, Boxing Day, the usual Tuesday route will be collected. That will continue until Saturday when the usual Friday route is collected.

Transfer stations will be open as per usual schedules on these days.

Normal collections will start again on Monday, December 31.

The extra coastal area collections will start on January 4 and run through until February 9.

As in previous years, only beach settlement areas will have the second collection.

Northern coast areas will have their usual collection on Monday and a second collection on Friday.

The Bream Bay coast will have its usual collection on Tuesday and a second collection on Saturday in beach settlement areas.

Last year, Whangārei District Council was forced to apologise after the wrong start date for the second coastal collections was publicised.

As a result, rubbish was left piled up on kerbsides waiting for collection.