Handheld radios stolen in a burglary of Whangārei Heads Surf Life Saving Club have been recovered by police. The radios along with a microwave and blunt end knives from the inflatable rescue boats were taken in the raid of the clubrooms at the Ocean Beach base between November 18 and 19. Constable James Harris said work by the Whangārei Police Tactical Crime Unit lead to the recovery of the radios. "These radios are vital to the operation at the Surf Club, especially with the busy summer period upon us," Harris said. "We are pleased to recover the radios and that police have been able to hold the alleged offender to account." A 17-year-old man has been charged in relation to the burglary and is due to next appear in the Whangārei District Court in January.

Two generations charged

A 25-year-old Raumanga man allegedly involved in a pursuit decided to end the chase at his parents' home but they too found themselves facing charges after trying to help their son escape police. The pursuit ended in Kahiwi St about midday on Saturday. The 25-year-old faces driving charges while a 49-year-old male and a 50-year-old female both face charges of assisting escape and aggravated assault. They were to appear in Whangārei District Court yesterday.

Google exec to talk

A top Google executive with family ties to Kerikeri will give a public address (OK Google, what's the latest?) at the Cornerstone Church in Kerikeri at 2pm tomorrow. London-based Craig Fenton, the son of Kerikeri couple Bill and Marty Fenton, is Google UK and Ireland's director of strategy and operations. He will be happy to answer questions.

Surfers' car stolen

A surfer in the Far North may reconsider leaving their keys in the car ignition while enjoying the waves after it was stolen from Ninety Mile Beach on Sunday. The vehicle was stolen from near Waipapakauri about 2.30pm. The car was located on State Highway 10 at Kaingaroa and police said a 16-year-old male was helping them with their inquiries. He was to appear in the youth Court at Kaitaia.