The heavens opened up when Ōtangarei's new basketball court was opened on Saturday, but that didn't stop young and old turning up to shoot the hoops. And there was some intense competition during the 3 on 3 mixed comp.

Te Rina Cameron-Tana, 13, from Whangārei, enjoys the rain in her 3 on 3 basketball game.

Northern Advocate

photographer Michael Cunningham went along too.

Full story, page 24.

Maria Himiona from Ōtangarei looks to pass the ball.

MC for the event was Tre Poutama from Whangārei.

Topaz Rauahi, 11, from Ōtangarei, goes for the basket.

Ray Cameron announcing the action at the basketball comp.