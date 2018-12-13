Reward for stolen motocross bikes

Owners of a Whangārei business that lost about $65,000 worth of motorbikes in a smash-and-grab raid are offering a reward for their return and information leading to the thieves. Five motocross bikes were taken from Yamaha Motorcycles on Port Rd about 3.40am on December 3. Three stolen motor vehicles, including a white truck, were used during what police said was a well-planned burglary. After looking at security camera footage it was clear there were five masked offenders who smashed through the front windows and loaded the five bikes into the rear of the truck. The owner of the business said he was offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to the return of the bikes and the names of those behind the theft. Call Detective Ryan Cooper on 021 191 5935 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New police for North

Northland is getting four new police officers after yesterday's graduation from the Police College in Papakowhai, Wellington. Eighty recruits graduated as part of Wing 321 yesterday, the last recruit graduation of 2018. This graduation marks the milestone of more than 1000 recruits to graduate from the Police College in the past 14 months. Those who graduated yesterday were aged between 19 and 52.

Christmas parade

Kaitaia's Christmas parade on Saturday will be the highlight of a mini-festival, featuring food stalls, photos with Santa and a three-on-three basketball tournament, all in the old Pak'nSave carpark. The crowd will be invited back to the carpark after the parade, which starts at 2pm, for a free concert.

Homes without water

Households in Opua and Te Haumi were without water for most of Monday thanks to a broken main. Contractors took five hours to narrow down the location of the leak, but had still not found it. By 4pm the Far North District Council was making plans to park a water tanker at the Roadrunner Tavern so residents could fill containers for drinking and cooking.