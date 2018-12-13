The Northern Advocate is once again holding its annual Christmas appeal to give toys and food to people in need across the region during the festive season.

The Northern Advocate/Whangārei Lions Club appeal asks for people to donate good-quality toys and games for children and non-perishable goods.

The donated items go to the Lions Club and which will then distribute them to Northland charities to be given to families in need.

Toys can be dropped off at the Whangārei Library or the Northern Advocate's office at 88 Robert St, Whangārei until December 18. Non perishable food can also be dropped off at the Advocate office.

NZME Northland General Manager Greg Alexander said the newspaper was honoured to again hold the appeal in conjunction with Whangārei Lions.

''This is to support those in our community who are finding it tough and are most in need at this time of the year,'' Alexander said.

''It never ceases to amaze me just how generous our readers are during our appeal. Their generosity and care for those less fortunate is wonderful and they just keep on giving.''

Many Northland children would wake up to an empty tree this Christmas so Whangārei Lions and the Advocate want to do their bit to make sure that doesn't happen and that all children get a gift this year.

Children of all ages can post letters to Santa in the Northern Advocate's One Roof letterbox in its Robert St, Whangārei, headquarters. The mail will then be passed on to Santa. Photo / John Stone

In an extra this year, the One Roof Santa letterbox has been set up in the Advocate front office where children of all ages can send their letter and wishlist to Santa. The letters will then be passed on to Santa.

In the Far North the Northland Age and Kaitaia Salvation Army are holding a Christmas appeal too, with toys and non-perishable goods welcome. People can drop items off at the Age office at 156 Commerce St, Kaitaia until December 19.

NZME, the owner of the Northern Advocate and Northland Age, the newspapers, Whangārei Lions and Kaitaia Salvation Army want to thank everybody for their generosity.