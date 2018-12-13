Dressage Northland will host its major dressage event of the 2018/19 season this weekend at Whangārei's Barge Park Showgrounds.

The event will run over two days with 80 riders and more than 100 horses competing and travelling from as far south as Waikato and as far north as Ahipara, with many from the greater Auckland area. Six arenas will be running all weekend including the RDA Indoor Arena. The show starts at 9am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

Competitors will be spread throughout the nine levels of dressage with one horse competing at the highest level, the Grand Prix, William Millar riding Centurion III from Waikato.

Prominent Northland riders featuring in the higher levels are Julie Flintoff (Kerikeri) riding Belladonna MH, Jo Shepherd (Kaitaia) riding Dunstan Amadude, Carolyn Wilson (Whangārei) riding Avalons Kindred Spirit, Catherine Scott (Whangārei) riding Layla L'Mour and Leslie Norrie (Dargaville) riding HR Wizeman.

Riders will also be chasing points and qualification for the Super 5 League Series which is run across 20 regional championships held throughout NZ.

One of the major public attractions will be the freestyle to music tests which will be running all day Saturday in the Indoor Arena.

Musical Freestyle tests at Advanced levels will be performed in the RDA arena from 3.40pm–6.30pm Saturday.