The Northland women couldn't replicate the men's golfing heroics from the previous week as the team finished sixth at the Women's interprovincial Toro competition at Christchurch's Waitikiri Golf Club last week.

After winning their first three rounds, the team of Sjanna Bishop, Kylie Jacoby, Alayna Cox Jenny Peters, Shardae Bulkeley and reserve Jo Taylor lost heavily to North Harbour and then to Auckland on Thursday to dash their semifinal hopes.

"We always knew that Thursday was going to be a tough day," Northland No 2 Kylie Jacoby said.

"We went into it really positive and we started well with Auckland but just couldn't keep up."

The NorthPine-sponsored team took some solace from the Harbour defeat with Northland No 1 Shardae Bulkeley beating the North Harbour No 1, a former New Zealand champion.

The eventual winners, Auckland, were too strong winning 5-0, and would go on to lose only five of the 40 matches they played. Jacoby said their chances were pretty low.

"They play golf every day and we all work and have families so it's pretty hard to compete with that, but we gave them a good run in the first 10-12 holes but they just stepped it up another level.

Northland went on to draw with Tasman and lose to Wellington on the final day in the fifth/sixth playoff. Jacoby said the team kept their morale up throughout the week.

"We all had a really good time, we had really good team spirit and with the men winning the week before, it was pretty cool with everyone was talking about it. The guys were all behind us like we were when they won it. They were sending messages on Facebook, wishing us luck so that was pretty cool."

She said Northland's reputation of having a strong team unit was evident compared to the other teams.

"Northland's always been renowned for being a good team unit which is what we pride ourselves on.

"With all those younger teams, they seemed to be in their own zone but as a team we got on really well, had a lot of laughs, played some good golf and if one person finished early, win or lose, they'd go and caddy for the other person."

Jacoby had played in the last seven Toros for Northland and before that, she won the event with Auckland and the inaugural North Harbour team when they separated from Auckland in the mid-1990s.

She said Auckland were deserved winners who showed real class and composure.

"They were always hitting the fairways, always hitting the greens and their putts just looked like they were going in.

"They were like a really fine-tuned team from their number one to five and they had no weaknesses."

Jacoby said Bulkeley's victory against North Harbour was a highlight, which would give her and the team the confidence to know they could beat the best.

Team manager Colleen Atchison said the girls gave a good account of themselves with a number of close matches.

"The team worked well together, giving each other a lot encouragement along the way.

"They were hitting the ball as long as their opponents so they weren't dragging the chain at all."

Atchison said there were standout performances for every player and in spite of the tough draw, the team kept their chins up.

"Morale was pretty high but to know had those two, we knew it was going to be tough but they gave them a good run for their money, they gave them a few frights, especially North Harbour.

Northland's scores from the 2018 Toro Interprovincial competition in Christchurch.

Defeated Hawkes Bay 3-2.

Defeated Otago 3 1/2 – 1 ½.

Defeated Aorangi 5 – 0.

Lost to North Harbour 4-1.

Lost to Auckland 5- 0.

Drew with Tasman 2 ½ - 2 ½.

Lost to Wellington 4 - 1.