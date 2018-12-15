

Could you operate the Hokianga Harbour ferry or the Far North's swimming pools?

The Far North District Council is calling for expressions of interest from operators keen to run the two services.

It's part of a review of longstanding contracts held by Broadspectrum, which has run the Hokianga ferry for more than 30 years, and Kaitaia-based CBEC, which has run public pools at Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Kaitaia and Kawakawa for 27 years.

The review aims to establish whether the services and contracts are meeting public and council expectations, and whether they're delivering the best value for users and ratepayers.

Advertisement

Infrastructure manager Andy Finch said the reviews weren't a criticism of existing contract holders, who had provided excellent service for many years.

However, like all fiscally responsible organisations — and as the custodian of ratepayer funds — the council had to periodically review its contracts.

The council had engaged a consultant to review both services, develop new contracts and oversee the procurement process. The review will include talking to key community groups such as the Hokianga Ferry Liaison Group, schools and swimming clubs.

Once the expressions of interest process was complete the consultant would decide whether to put the services out to open tender, Finch said.

The outcome should be known by mid-February. Ferry and pool services won't be interrupted by the review.