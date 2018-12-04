The Collective Marketplace brought mums, dads, kids and grandparents to Forum North, in Whangārei, on Saturday to make the most of products made or marketed locally by women in business.

The brainchild of Jane Hazelhurst, the Collective started three years ago as a way for mothers in business run from their homes or outside of home to network, show off their products, talk about their own work and generally share advice and experiences.

There are four marketplaces a year, with last Saturday's being the pre-Christmas event.

Northern Advocate chief photographer John Stone called in.

Advertisement

Kate McGrath arranges her display.

Viv O'Shea checks some jewellery displayed by Hayden Timoki- Benjamin.

Jane Frazerhurst says hello to five-year-old Georgie Lovell.