Kawakawa Christmas parade

State Highway 1 through Kawakawa will be closed between 11am and 1pm tomorrow for the town's annual Christmas parade. Detours will be signposted but won't be suitable for heavy vehicles. The NZ Transport Agency is asking heavy vehicle drivers to park in the designated areas until the highway reopens.

Smith new CEO

Northland Chamber of Commerce has appointed Stephen Smith as its new chief executive. Smith succeeds Tony Collins who resigned to take up a new position at the Whangarei District Council. Smith has a rich business background, both in New Zealand and abroad, working with companies in both start-up and operational mode. A statement from the chamber says Smith brings significant commercial acumen and a passion for seeing business grow and prosper, with one eye on a succession plan for the future.

Auction for Russell Museum

An auction of paintings this weekend by prominent artist Peter Ireland will raise money for a planned rebuild of Russell Museum. Viewing of the 13 donated works starts at noon on Sunday in the lounge bar of the Duke of Marlborough Hotel; the auction starts at 5pm with Far North Mayor John Carter taking the bids. Some of Ireland's other paintings, which are inspired by the art, history and geography of the Bay of Islands, can be seen at the museum. The auction is the first of a series of events raising money for a new museum building.

Kerikeri art on show

The Great Annual Art Exhibition showcasing the year's work of art students at Kerikeri High School continues from 9am-3pm today in the school auditorium on Hone Heke Rd. The show will also be open from 9am to noon on Saturday.

Two charged with meth offences

Efforts by the Northland Meth Harm Reduction Team have seen two people charged following an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in the Moerewa and Kawakawa area. A search warrant was conducted in Forrest Hill, Auckland and as a result 30 grams of methamphetamine was located. Two people aged 25 and 28 have been jointly charged with 15 charges of supplying methamphetamine as well as possession of methamphetamine for supply and will be appearing in court.