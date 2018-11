TODAY

• Christmas at the Town Basin, 5.30pm-7.30pm, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• How Time Flies, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Singles Party, 7pm-10.30pm, Tikipunga Sports Park, Reed St, Whangārei.

• K SEEDZ, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Public Roller Skating, 6.30pm-8.30pm, Portland Recreation Centre, McGill Rd, Portland, Whangārei.

• Live Music with Tangent, 7pm-11pm, Paihia Ex-Servicemens Association, 14 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music From Asch Rose, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Rust & Mermaid Bait, 7pm-11pm, Onerahi Tavern, Cnr Waverly St & Onerahi Rd, Whangārei.

• Improv Theatresports - Fun Jam Sessions, 6.30pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• The Canopy Night Market, 5pm-9pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• A Journey With Old Roses, 8am-4pm, Distinction Hotel, 9 Riverside Dr, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Level Up DJ Five-8 Gold Coasts Most Wanted, 8pm-1am, Sandpit Poolroom and Bar, 16b Kings Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Retaliation, Saturday, December 1, 6pm-8.30pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Tattletale Saints Duo Tour, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Mount Manaia Bowling Club, 1341 Whangārei Heads Rd, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Duke of Marlborough Hotel Bay of Islands Classic Ocean Swim, 8am-3pm, Paihia/Russell 35 The Strand, Russell,, Northland.

• Whangārei A&P Show, 9am-4.30pm, Barge Showgrounds, Maunu Rd, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Str8 Up, 8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Comic Trade Open Day, 12pm-5pm, The Gamers Guild, 59 Robert St, Whangārei.

• Live Music From Inertia, 8pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Paparoa Farmers Market, 9am-12pm, Paparoa Village Green, State Highway 12, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• The Hangover Sessions Summer 2018 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm-7pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Dr, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Russell Family Constellation Workshop, 10am-5pm, Te Hine Ruru Retreat, 6135 Russell-Whakapara Rd, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Transforming Communication - Empowering Parents, 3.15-6.15pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Tunes of I - Dangerous Release Tour, 4pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Sunday Jazz, 2pm-5pm, Whangārei Golf Club, Denby Cres, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm, Whangārei RSA, Whangārei.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am, Mangawhai Domain, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Multicultural Morning Tea, Monday, December 3, 10am-11am, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Badminton, Monday, December 3, 9am, Kensington Stadium, Whangārei.

• Socrates Cafe Discussion Group, Monday, December 3, 6pm, Dickens Inn, 71 Cameron St, Vinetown, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, December 3, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Road, Poroti, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Yoga and Mindfulness for Young People, Monday, December 3, 4pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, December 3 and Tuesday, December 4, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Hatha Yoga with Helen Kerrison, Monday, December 3, 6.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Qigong Workshop, Tuesday, December 4, 5pm-8pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Art Classes for Total Beginners, Tuesday, December 4, 9am, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, December 4, 6pm, Glenbervie Primary School, Whangārei.

• Butters Beer Club, Wednesday, December 5, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Carols in the Park, Wednesday, December 5, 5pm-8pm, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Great NZ Santa Run/Walk, Wednesday, December 5, 6.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin and Kerikeri Domain, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Women's Tennis, Wednesday, December 5, 9.15am, Mairtown Tennis Club, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, December 5, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Toastmasters Whangārei, Wednesday, December 5, 7pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, Whangārei.

• Romeo and Juliet Auditions, Thursday, December 6, 10am, Northland Youth Theatre, Whangārei.

• The Garden That Time Forgot, Thursday, December 6, 5.30pm, Whangārei Quarry Gardens, Whangārei.