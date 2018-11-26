Whangarei police are investigating a crash in which a car knocked over a lamp post close to a busy intersection. The accident happened on State Highway 1, about 1km north of the Kamo intersection, about 11.35am yesterday. Senior Sergeant Daniel Cleaver said the single occupant, a male, appeared to have escaped unscathed but was taken to Whangarei Hospital for a check-up. The road was down to one lane for about half an hour.

Dog bylaw meeting

A large turnout is expected at a Far North District Council meeting today when councillors will consider a dog bylaw which has been mired in controversy since 2016. Today's meeting, from 9.30am in the council chambers at Kaikohe, is the second of two called to consider the record 1215 submissions on the proposed Dog Management Policy and Bylaw. Restrictions on dog access to beaches is a particular bone of contention for lobby group the Bay of Islands Watchdogs; the group also maintains the council current bylaw is invalid and that wildlife or cultural considerations should play no part in the dog bylaw. The council disputes both points. The bylaw is due to be passed on December 13. Councillors will also discuss a new alcohol bylaw today.

Santa Run coming

Santa Claus is coming to town — well, several of them really. Next week Northlanders will be able to don their Santa hats, put on the red suit, and run around the Hātea Loop or the Kerikeri Domain. The Santa Run, a major fundraiser for the Graeme Dingle Foundation, is on in Whangārei, starting at the Canopy Bridge, and Kerikeri, starting at the domain, next Wednesday at 6.30pm. To enter visit santarun.co.nz. Each adult entrant receives a free Santa suit as part of their entry fee.

Old blankets wanted

As summer approaches Whangārei District Council is calling for people to donate those blankets that might have done their last winter to the council's animal shelter. Health and Bylaws manager Reiner Mussle said the animal shelter really appreciates donations of clean bedding - old blankets, quilts or towels - that staff can use to make the shelter a bit more comfortable for the dogs. He said it can't take duvet inners or electric blankets as dogs can get into all sorts of "doggy trouble" with those. The team at the shelter have rehomed 40 dogs this year. He said not all dogs can be rehomed but the staff still like them to have as good a life as possible for the time they are at the shelter. If you are looking for a new fur friend, or would like to supply some bedding, call the Animal Shelter on 09 438 7513.