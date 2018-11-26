

Rumbles of thunderstorms hitting Northland could become severe later today together with downpours that are likely to cause flash flooding.

MetService said severe thunderstorms are expected in the eastern parts Northland overnight with rain of 25mm to 40mm per hour likely that could cause surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Whangārei Airport has just recorded 25mm of rain in half an hour to 4pm, along with several rumbles of Thunder.

A severe thunderstorm watch for Northland is currently in place which means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the eastern parts of the region.

MetService is advising Northlanders to monitor weather reports, particularly keep an eye out for flash flooding.