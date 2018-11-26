The rain didn't deter hundreds from turning out at the Lets Make It Shine suicide awareness Show and Shine event in Whangārei on Saturday.

The event, which saw some flash vehicles turn out for a good cause, was held in the car park at Kensington Stadium.

The event was organised by The Cover Up Project and The Suicidal Car Club and had live music, entertainment and food.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to admire the machines on show and capture some of the action.

Jordan Fyfe and Geri Webb with their 1990 Ford Fairlaine. They are members of the Rolling Kings car club.

Puawai Waipouri, founder of Suicidal Car club, Nate Ngataki and Spud Hill feed the masses at the Show and Shine.

Elliott Woffindin, Ryan Campbell, Ben Hoera-Masters admire Clive Matthews' 1989 Nissan Skyline GTR.

Back, from left, Rachel Burnett, "Fatty" Ashby, Ricky Foster and Mary Woolhouse and front, from left, Jess Lynch, Kaye Drummond and Angel Burnett from the Outsiders Car Club.

Maurice and Juls Howe with their Christmas-blinged bikes.