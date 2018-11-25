New bus service includes North

Northland travellers are set to get a new, low-cost, express bus service just in time for the holidays. Skip, launched by InterCity Group, will offer affordable travel between Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua and Wellington, with fares as low as $5. John Thorburn, InterCity Group chief executive, said Skip would bring Kiwis a new way of travelling. "We think it's pretty important that people have choice when it comes to travelling around our country. Skip brings Kiwis a new way of travelling – offering cheap travel on an express bus service," Thorburn said. The service will be a welcome one for many budget travellers after ManaBus and Naked Bus ceased operations in July.

DHB-wide employer agreement

E tū union says a new multi-employer agreement, or MECA, for public hospital service workers, including in Northland, is a huge win for members, with many receiving pay-rises of up to 40 per cent over the next three years. The MECA sets the conditions for about 3500 service workers, including cleaners, laundry workers, orderlies, catering and security staff at the country's 20 District Health Boards, including Northland District Health Board. E tū is confident about finalising the same settlement with the major DHB contractors by the end of the year.

Kaikohe Library upgrade

Kaikohe and Hokianga residents are being asked to provide feedback on plans for a long-awaited facelift to Kaikohe Library. Refurbishment of the 50-year-old building is due to start in May 2019 and library staff are seeking input from residents and library users on a new internal layout for the building. They are also seeking suggestions on the type of services users want provided. Jacine Warmington, manager - community and customer services, says the $77,000 upgrade is long overdue. Library users can contribute refurbishment suggestions by emailing kaikohelibrary@fndc.govt.nz, by filling in a survey form available at the library, or by lodging their plans with Kaikohe Library staff.

A&P Show date nears

The annual Whangārei A&P Show is less than a week away, with the popular event on Saturday. Organiser, Chris Mason, CEO Whangārei A&P Society says the committee is very excited to host the 138th show. "We have a large amount of local businesses supporting the Show again this year. There is no other event in Whangarei where the community comes together like the A&P Show at Barge Showgrounds. It's a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, get up close with some animals and enjoy all the free activities on the day. A&P Shows are the stuff childhood memories are made of." The Show will feature all the usual favourites, including the famous Suzie Moo Show, the Farmyard Nursery and Santa's Grotto. Trade exhibitor's information, Show Schedules and more on what's on at the Show is available online www.whangareishow.co.nz