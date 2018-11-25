

The threat of rain didn't deter the more than 2500 people who lined the streets of Kamo for the annual Kamo Village Christmas Parade and Festival.

The rain held off long enough for the man in the big red suit and the rest of the parade to make its way down the road, but it did end the festival a bit early.

Santa and his helper Leon Weigersma, 9, wave at the crowd from the sleigh.

Jane Mander Retirement Village's giant Buzzy Bee won the float competition, followed by Kamo Childcare Centre's Pukeko in a Punga Tree and Steampunk Whangārei's Kraken's Lair.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the occasion.

Advertisement

The motorcycles started the parade off with a very loud roar.

Anna and Ben Crump with Ben's mum Tammy Little and children Talon Pomare, 3, Hazel Crump, 11, Righteous Pomare, 6, Ezekiel Crump, 6, and Ben Crump, 8.

Bikers Robbie Belton, Kim Savage with her 2006 Harley Davidson 1450cc soft tail and Darwin Pepene.

Kamo Christmas Parade and Festival organiser Trish Ford from RAOR Beauty and Fitness Studio and helper Candice Kemp.

Jesse Nordstrand personified the parade's kiwiana theme.

Mikaela Singleton represents Tikipunga Educare in the parade.

The Girl Guiding Northland group march down Kamo Rd.

Leah McRae and Emma Lambers were part of a colourful Active Attitude group.

Jane Mander Retirement Village's Hazel Roberts and Berbs Veloss hit the street ahead of their winning Buzzy Bee float.

Sarah Hooson, Martin Summers, 1, and Vanessa Williams were full of excitement for the day.